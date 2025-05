May 25: Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra Presents ‘Spring Encore Concert’

Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra will hold its “Spring Encore Concert,” 4 p.m. Sunday, May 25 at CalArts’ Wild Beast outdoor amphitheater.

The CalArts’ Wild Beast Amphitheater is located at 24700 McBean Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Bring picnic blankets, lawn chairs and leashed furry friends for this afternoon of music under the sky.

There will also be a silent auction and bake sale to support the youth orchestra.

Admission is free but donations are always welcome to keep the music alive.

For more information or pre-register for the event visit https://www.scvyo.org/purchase-concert-tickets/spring-encore.

