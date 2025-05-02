header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 1
1927: First major competition, second annual rodeo, at new Baker Ranch arena (later Saugus Speedway). Overflow crowd more than fills 18,000-seat arena. Entire SCV population was ~3,000 [story]
1927 Baker Ranch Rodeo
May 25: Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra Presents ‘Spring Encore Concert’
| Thursday, May 1, 2025
SCVYO Spring Encore Concert cropped

Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra will hold its “Spring Encore Concert,” 4 p.m. Sunday, May 25 at CalArts’ Wild Beast outdoor amphitheater.

The CalArts’ Wild Beast Amphitheater is located at 24700 McBean Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Bring picnic blankets, lawn chairs and leashed furry friends for this afternoon of music under the sky.

There will also be a silent auction and bake sale to support the youth orchestra.

Admission is free but donations are always welcome to keep the music alive.

For more information or pre-register for the event visit https://www.scvyo.org/purchase-concert-tickets/spring-encore.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

May 25: Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra Presents ‘Spring Encore Concert’

May 25: Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra Presents ‘Spring Encore Concert’
Thursday, May 1, 2025
Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra will hold its "Spring Encore Concert," 4 p.m. Sunday, May 25 at CalArts' Wild Beast outdoor amphitheater.
FULL STORY...

May 10: Santa Clarita Symphony Presents ‘The Romantic Symphony’

May 10: Santa Clarita Symphony Presents ‘The Romantic Symphony’
Monday, Apr 28, 2025
Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra invites music lovers to an unforgettable evening of passion, power and farewell with “The Romantic Symphony” on May 10 at 7 p.m. at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.
FULL STORY...

May 23-June 1: ‘Wild Dust’ at The MAIN

May 23-June 1: ‘Wild Dust’ at The MAIN
Monday, Apr 28, 2025
Saddle up for a wild ride with the theatrical production of "Wild Dust" presented by Showdown Stage Company, Friday, May 23- Sunday, June 1 at the MAIN.
FULL STORY...

May 4: ‘May The Fourth Be With You’ at Monthly Sierra Hillbillies Dance

May 4: ‘May The Fourth Be With You’ at Monthly Sierra Hillbillies Dance
Friday, Apr 25, 2025
The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance Club invites you to the Sunday, May 4 "May The Fourth Be With You" themed Square and Round Dance, 2-5 p.m.
FULL STORY...

SCVTV Debuts New ‘Training Tuesdays with M’ Fitness Shorts

SCVTV Debuts New ‘Training Tuesdays with M’ Fitness Shorts
Monday, Apr 21, 2025
SCVTV will debut a new public access series of video fitness shorts, "Training Tuesdays with M" on Tuesday, April 22. The shorts, two-to-four-minute videos, will air between regular programming at 8:24 a.m., 1:25 p.m., 4:24 p.m. and 4:55 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
LASD Update on Homeless Outreach Services Team Program
Law enforcement officers are often the first point of contact for individuals experiencing homelessness and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has established the Homeless Outreach Services Team to serve as a frontline presence in the county’s comprehensive response to homelessness.
LASD Update on Homeless Outreach Services Team Program
May 25: Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra Presents ‘Spring Encore Concert’
Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra will hold its "Spring Encore Concert," 4 p.m. Sunday, May 25 at CalArts' Wild Beast outdoor amphitheater.
May 25: Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra Presents ‘Spring Encore Concert’
Kaiser Permanente Awards SCV Boys & Girls Club $10K Community Health Grant
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley has received a $10,000 community health grant from Kaiser Permanente that will be used towards enhancing academic performance among local youth through learning activities, targeted tutoring and homework assistance.
Kaiser Permanente Awards SCV Boys & Girls Club $10K Community Health Grant
County MEHKO Program Issues 100 Permits
he Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity and the Department of Public Health has announced that more than 100 Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operations permits have been issued since the programs launch in November 2024.
County MEHKO Program Issues 100 Permits
May 15: SENSES ‘Spy Games’ Block Party
The mission, should you choose to accept it, is to dive into the world of espionage at Spy Games, a secret-agent-themed SENSES Block Party, presented by the city of Santa Clarita, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, May 15 on Main Street in Old Town Newhall.
May 15: SENSES ‘Spy Games’ Block Party
Last Chance to Reserve a Spot for the Silver Spur Celebration
This is the last chance to purchase tickets and sponsorships for this year's Silver Spur celebration, which will honor Marlee Lauffer with the 2025 Silver Spur Community Service Award in recognition of her longtime support of College of the Canyons and her philanthropic contributions to the Santa Clarita Valley.
Last Chance to Reserve a Spot for the Silver Spur Celebration
Marsha McLean | Celebrating Santa Clarita’s Special Needs Community at FestAbility
The city of Santa Clarita has long been a community that provides joy and comfort for our residents. That includes ensuring that individuals of all abilities have the opportunity to thrive, connect and reach their full potential.
Marsha McLean | Celebrating Santa Clarita’s Special Needs Community at FestAbility
May 18: Placerita Canyon Nature Center ‘Books & Hikes’
Placerita Canyon Nature Center will host "Books & Hikes," a monthly interactive book club, 9-11 a.m., Sunday May 18.
May 18: Placerita Canyon Nature Center ‘Books & Hikes’
May 8: Open Space Preservation District Public Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita Open Space Preservation District Financial Accountability and Audit Panel will hold a public meeting Thursday, May 8, at 5 p.m.
May 8: Open Space Preservation District Public Meeting
Bill Miranda | Honoring Our Military This Memorial Day
As Memorial Day approaches, nothing makes me prouder than to see the Hometown Heroes banners begin to pop up along our city streets.
Bill Miranda | Honoring Our Military This Memorial Day
May 10: ‘Stop the Stigma’ Event at Henry Mayo Hospital
Mental Health Hook Up will host "Stop the Stigma," a community event dedicated to raising awareness and support for mental health, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturday, May 10 at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Campus.
May 10: ‘Stop the Stigma’ Event at Henry Mayo Hospital
TMU Men’s Volleyball Opens National Championships with a Win
The Master's University men's volleyball team got 20 kills from the AVCA NAIA Player of the Year Braden Van Groningen to defeat the No. 9-seed Mount Mercy (IA) Mustangs in the Tuesday, April 29 opening match of the 2025 NAIA Men's Volleyball National Championship.
TMU Men’s Volleyball Opens National Championships with a Win
GSAC Title Run Ends with Loss to Royals
The Master's University baseball team came close but fell short of moving on to the GSAC championship game, losing to the Hope International Royals 5-2 Tuesday night, April 29.
GSAC Title Run Ends with Loss to Royals
Van Groningen Named AVCA NAIA Player of the Year
The American Volleyball Coaches Association has named The Master's University's Braden Van Groningen as the NAIA Player of the Year.
Van Groningen Named AVCA NAIA Player of the Year
Today in SCV History (May 1)
1927: First major competition, second annual rodeo, at new Baker Ranch arena (later Saugus Speedway). Overflow crowd more than fills 18,000-seat arena. Entire SCV population was ~3,000 [story]
1927 Baker Ranch Rodeo
College of the Canyons Appoints New Foundation Chief Development Officer
The Santa Clarita Community College District and the College of the Canyons Foundation has announced the appointment of Monica Lee “ML” Copeland, MFA, CFRE, to the post of Chief Development Officer.
College of the Canyons Appoints New Foundation Chief Development Officer
May 4: Celebrate Our Special Needs Community At FestAbility
The City of Santa Clarita invites the community to FestAbility, presented by UCLA Health, on Sunday, May 4, from 12 to 3 p.m. at West Creek Park (24247 Village Circle Drive).
May 4: Celebrate Our Special Needs Community At FestAbility
JCOD Celebrates Graduation of Incubation Academy’s Eighth Cohort
The Justice, Care and Opportunities Department (JCOD) celebrated the graduation of 26 new organizations today from its Incubation Academy.
JCOD Celebrates Graduation of Incubation Academy’s Eighth Cohort
SB I-5 Calgrove On-Ramp to Close for 30 Days for Safety Enhancements
The southbound I-5 Calgrove Boulevard on-ramp in Santa Clarita will temporarily close for 30 days to allow construction crews for the I-5 North County Enhancements Project to upgrade pavement, install new guardrails and perform utility work.
SB I-5 Calgrove On-Ramp to Close for 30 Days for Safety Enhancements
CSUN Student, Boulder Researcher Team Up on Project
The sun affects every aspect of Earth and, by default, every aspect of human life. As the Earth continues to experience drastic shifts to its climate, more research has arisen to explain the sun’s role in all of this. 
CSUN Student, Boulder Researcher Team Up on Project
May 6: Regular Meeting of SCV Water Board
SCV Water Agency will hold its next regular board meeting on Tuesday, May 6.
May 6: Regular Meeting of SCV Water Board
May 6: Bicycle, Pedestrian Safety Operation Planned For Bicycle Safety Month
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a traffic safety operation on, May 6 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. focused on the most dangerous driver behaviors that put the safety of people biking or walking at risk.
May 6: Bicycle, Pedestrian Safety Operation Planned For Bicycle Safety Month
Kevin Shorten Joins Henry Mayo as VP, Chief Info, Tech Officer
Kevin Shorten has been appointed Vice President and Chief Information and Technology Officer of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
Kevin Shorten Joins Henry Mayo as VP, Chief Info, Tech Officer
Today in SCV History (April 30)
1973 - Watergate figure H.R. "Bob" Haldeman, a former CalArts board member, resigns from Nixon White House [link]
Haldeman
SCVNews.com