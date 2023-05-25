May 25: The CUBE Hosts Memorial Day Weekend Hockey Tournament

Get ready for a weekend full of hockey fun. For the first time, The Cube, Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, will host a Memorial Day Weekend Hockey Tournament.
Stacked with 83 games spread throughout the holiday weekend, 38 teams from across California will go head-to-head to vie for a coveted championship game in their specific division. Games will begin May 25 and end Monday, May 29.
This inaugural tournament will feature teams from San Francisco and San Mateo, to Santa Barbara and Pasadena and everywhere in between. There will be four age divisions competing, ranging from the 8-year-old “mites” to the 14-year-old “bantams.”
While you’re watching the games, be sure to grab some gear from the City Store to keep you warm with favorites like sweatshirts, earmuffs and more available. Don’t forget to stop by The Grille, which will be open all weekend to purchase food and drinks.
Public Sessions will be limited due to capacity and will be located on The Pond. For the entire schedule of games, please visit the The CUBE’s website or call (661) 257-CUBE.
Easton Johnson won the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Men's Golf National Championship and The Master's University team finished second in the team competition at Las Sendas Golf Club in Mesa, Ariz. on Friday, May 19.
College of the Canyons is returning from the California Community College Athletic Association Track & Field State Championships with some new hardware as sophomores Milca Osorio and Layne Buck combined for three top-eight finishes while garnering both All-State Team and All-American honors for the respective performances.
No. 19 College of the Canyons saw its postseason run come to a close on the final day of the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Regional Final with a 5-4 extra-innings loss at No. 2 Saddleback College on Sunday.
California Superior Court Judge Lawrence P. Riff declared on May 16, 2023, that enforcing the bail schedule, including monetary bail, violates the Due Process clause of the U.S. and California Constitutions.
In recognition of May being Motorycle Awareness Month, SCV motor units will be conducting a Motorcycle Safety Enforcement Operation in the city of Santa Clarita on Thursday, May 25 beginning at 5 a.m., looking for violations made by drivers and motorcyclists that increase the risk of crashes.
California Institute of the Arts awarded 370 degrees to graduating students during ceremonies held Friday, May 12 on the CalArts campus in Valencia. The degrees were awarded by the schools of Art, Critical Studies, Dance, Film/Video, Music and Theater.
The Old Town Newhall Farmers Market will celebrate its eighth anniversary Saturday, May 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Old Town Newhall Library. The weekly market will be celebrating with free cake, free face painting, giveaways and live music.
Ready for “Coffee With a Cop?” Join the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station for a morning of coffee on Wednesday, May 24, between 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Trophy Coffee at The Master’s University, 21726 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.
Memorial Day weekend is quickly approaching and many Californians are preparing to kick off the summer with a holiday gathering or road trip. Beginning at 6:01 p.m. on Friday, May 26, the CHP will implement a statewide Maximum Enforcement Period in anticipation of the increased traffic that often accompanies the Memorial Day holiday weekend. The Maximum Enforcement Period will continue through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 29.
Exactly 40 years ago, to the day of this event, the third Star Wars film was released in theaters, which completed the science fiction trilogy that would change movies forever. On Thursday, May 25 the 40th Anniversary screening of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi will be presented at the Newhall Family Theatre for the Arts, 24607 Walnut St., with special guests and Santa Clarita Valley residents, actor Kevin Thompson and his wife Tracey.
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking artwork for an upcoming exhibit located at the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St., Newhall, CA 91321. This art exhibition is seeking artwork depicting the theme of "Video Games."
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond recently joined fellow proponents of Proposition 28, passed by voters in 2022, to launch the Promise of Proposition 28 during a press conference to discuss how funding for the program to bring arts and music to California schools will be implemented.
