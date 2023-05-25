May 25: The CUBE Hosts Memorial Day Weekend Hockey Tournament

Get ready for a weekend full of hockey fun. For the first time, The Cube, Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, will host a Memorial Day Weekend Hockey Tournament.

Stacked with 83 games spread throughout the holiday weekend, 38 teams from across California will go head-to-head to vie for a coveted championship game in their specific division. Games will begin May 25 and end Monday, May 29.

This inaugural tournament will feature teams from San Francisco and San Mateo, to Santa Barbara and Pasadena and everywhere in between. There will be four age divisions competing, ranging from the 8-year-old “mites” to the 14-year-old “bantams.”

While you’re watching the games, be sure to grab some gear from the City Store to keep you warm with favorites like sweatshirts, earmuffs and more available. Don’t forget to stop by The Grille, which will be open all weekend to purchase food and drinks.

Public Sessions will be limited due to capacity and will be located on The Pond. For the entire schedule of games, please visit the The CUBE’s website or call (661) 257-CUBE.

