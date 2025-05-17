May 26: Annual Memorial Day Tribute at Eternal Valley Memorial Park

The annual Santa Clarita Valley Memorial Day Ceremony will be held Monday, May 26, 10 a.m. at Eternal Valley Memorial Park, in Newhall.

Eternal Valley is located at 23287 Sierra Highway, Newhall, CA 91321.

The public is invited to honor and pay tribute to those who died while serving in the United States military.

The event will feature a Condor Squadron flyby. The Condor Squadron, out of Van Nuys Airport, consists of World War II North American AT-6 airplanes. The Squadron is a traditional part of the annual ceremony and usually performs its flyover before the beginning of the event.

The event will also feature a performance by the Santa Clarita Valley Concert Band and a keynote address from Maj. Gen. Matthew P. Beevers of the National Guard, who is adjutant general of the California Military Department. Beevers will be introduced by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth.

U.S. Rep. George Whitesides, D-Aqua Dulce, will also speak at the event.

The theme of this year’s Memorial Day event will be the National Guard.

Parking is allowed throughout Eternal Valley Memorial Park for guests attending the Memorial Day event, which is held in the upper area of the cemetery near the main building. Eternal Valley will offer golf cart rides to assist guests up and down the hill.

It is a tradition that in the days before the ceremony Scout troops from the Santa Clarita Valley will visit the cemetery and place American flags on the graves of veterans buried at Eternal Valley.

The event is organized by the Santa Clarita Valley Memorial Day Committee.

For more information about the event, call Eternal Valley at (661) 259-0800.

Like this: Like Loading...