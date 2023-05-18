May 26: Newhallywood Silent Film Festival Honors Charlie Chaplin, Cecil B. DeMille

Hearken back to the early days of the silent film era and rediscover some of the most famous movies ever made at the 2023 Newhallywood Silent Film Festival, with an updated schedule for May 26 to May 29 at venues in Old Town Newhall.

The city of Santa Clarita is proud to give residents a unique opportunity to experience some of the entertainment industry’s defining productions.

In addition to screening some of the most famous silent films made in the Santa Clarita Valley, the Newhallywood Silent Film Festival will also celebrate the centennial anniversaries of timeless motion pictures, as well as the careers of pioneers Charlie Chaplin and Cecil B. DeMille. The festival begins on May 26 with consecutive afternoons and evenings of free film screenings in Newhall followed by a special ticketed event on Monday.

On Saturday, May 27, DeMille will be inducted into the Newhallywood Hall of Fame at 8 p.m. and attendees can enjoy a screening of “The Ten Commandments” (1923), which also turns 100 this year. Both will be held at the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts.

On Sunday, May 28, Chaplin will be formally inducted into the Newhallywood Hall of Fame followed by a screening of “Modern Times” (1936) at the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts (24607 Walnut Street).

On Monday, May 29, from 1 to approximately 6 p.m., ticketholders can climb aboard “BusTour Keaton,” which will embark upon a one-of-a-kind tour of important sites in the history of film, including locations in Hollywood such as Sennett Studios, Edendale, Chaplin Studios, Hollywood Forever and Chaplin-Keaton-Lloyd Alley. Tickets for “BusTour Keaton” can be purchased for $55 per person and include the bus tour and lunch.

On that same afternoon at 4 p.m., enjoy a special screening of “The Squaw Man” (1914), which was directed by DeMille, at The MAIN (24266 Main Street) in Old Town Newhall.

For a full schedule of events taking place during the Newhallywood Silent Film Festival, please visit the event website.

