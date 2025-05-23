The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, May 27, at City Hall to consider a request from Burrtec Waste Industries, Inc. to adjust residential garbage pickup rates by 14 to 25 percent.

Due to the closure of the Chiquita Canyon Landfill, Burrtec Waste Industries Inc. must transport waste to a disposal facility in Sun Valley. As a result of the increased disposal and operating costs, Burrtec has requested an extraordinary rate adjustment to cover the additional expenses.

When delivering waste to Chiquita, Burrtec was required to pay $37.50 per ton for disposal. The disposal cost at each of the alternative sites was over $90 per ton. The new fees reflect a 162 percent increase compared to the previous fees at Chiquita. The city’s consultant was able to verify that Burrtec’s representation of the increase in fees is consistent with current regional market conditions.

Burrtec is also proposing to revise its residential collection system to reduce wait times and mitigate traffic impacts. To ensure that each route has sufficient capacity to collect all the garbage set out for collection in one load, Burrtec is proposing to reduce the number of accounts assigned to each route by approximately nine percent, requiring the creation of additional routes.

Burrtec’s Request includes a provision to recover the operational and disposal costs associated with disposal to Sun Valley that occurred prior to the requested July 1, 2025, rate adjustment. Burrtec proposes to recover these costs over the remaining 96 months of the agreement.

The total rate increases for standard residential service bundles, extra garbage carts and select commercial services are provided below.

Proposed Rate Increases

If approved, residential customers will see rate increases between 14 to 25 percent, and commercial customers will see increases between 6 to 25 percent based on container size and frequency. With the proposed rate, the city’s rate for a standard 96-gallon bundle would remain lower than the Los Angeles County Unincorporated rate and lower than many of the benchmark cities surveyed including Simi Valley, Palmdale and Burbank, among others.

The city council will also conduct a public hearing regarding requested amendments to the MetroWalk Specific Plan. The applicant, BluMax Santa Clarita, LLC, is requesting amendments to the MetroWalk Specific Plan to expand the housing types allowed within the Specific Plan area, reduce setbacks between units, eliminate planning areas, adjust timing for the construction of the affordable senior units and allow the option to pay an in-lieu fee rather than construct the affordable senior apartments required by the Specific Plan.

Additional public hearsings:

Public hearing on the Fiscal Year 2025-26 Annual Operating Buget and Capital Improvment Program.

Public hearing on council consideration for Fiscal Year 2025-26 city staff recommendations on development-related fees and charges.

Public hearing regarding the approval of the 2025-26 Annual Action Plan for the Community Development Block Grant and Home Investment Partnerships Act Program.

The regular public meeting of the council will be held at 6 p.m. on the first floor of City Hall in the City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

View the full meeting agenda below:

