Joint Meeting with
Board of Library Trustees
Successor Agency to the former Redevelopment Agency
Awards and Recognitions
Youth In Government Recognition
Valencia High School Varsity and Junior Varsity Color Guard Recognition
The Master’s University Volleyball Team National Championship
Presentation
Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District Update

Presentation from Rande Gallant, Ecologist for the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District.
Public Hearings
1. FISCAL YEAR 2025-26 ANNUAL OPERATING BUDGET AND CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM

The proposed Fiscal Year 2025-26 budget was discussed with the City Council along with the Planning Commission; the Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission; and the Arts Commission on April 29, 2025. In addition, on May 20, 2025, the Planning Commission made a finding by minute action that the Draft Fiscal Year 2025-26 Capital Improvement Program is consistent with the City of Santa Clarita’s General Plan. The requirements outlined in Assembly Bill 2561 are met within the proposed budget.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Notice of Public Hearing
b. Draft Fiscal Year 2025-26 Budget (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
2. ANNUAL ADJUSTMENT OF FEES AND AMENDMENTS TO THE FEE SCHEDULE

Council consideration for Fiscal Year 2025-26 staff recommendations on development-related fees and charges, to be increased by the December year-end Consumer Price Index for the urban consumers of the Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim area. The percentage increase, as reported by the United States Department of Labor, is 3.42 percent.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Notice of Public Hearing
b. Resolution
3. 2025-26 ANNUAL ACTION PLAN

Public Hearing regarding the approval of the 2025-26 Annual Action Plan for the Community Development Block Grant and Home Investment Partnerships Act Program.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. 2025-26 City of Santa Clarita Community Block Grant Public Hearing Notice
b. 2025-26 Funding Recommendations
c. 2025-26 Not Recommended for CDBG Funding
d. 2025-26 Annual Action Plan Draft (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
4. METROWALK SPECIFIC PLAN AMENDMENT (MASTER CASE 24-230)

Public Hearing regarding the applicant, BluMax Santa Clarita, LLC, requesting amendments to the MetroWalk Specific Plan.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Public Hearing Notice
b. Ordinance
c. Aerial and Zoning Map
d. Notice of Determination
e. Planning Commission Agenda Item (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
f. MetroWalk Draft SPA (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
New Business
5. SOLID WASTE FRANCHISE EXTRAORDINARY RATE ADJUSTMENT

Council consideration that due to the closure of the Chiquita Canyon Landfill, Burrtec Waste Industries Inc., (Burrtec) must transport waste to a disposal facility in Sun Valley. As a result of the increased disposal and operating costs, Burrtec has requested an extraordinary rate adjustment to cover these additional expenses.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Resolution – Second Amendment
b. Burrtec Extraordinary Rate Request
c. Tesoro Annexed Area Cont. Rights Request
d. Franchise Agreement Redline Copy (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
Consent Calendar
6. Minutes of May 13, 2025 5:15 PM
7. Minutes of May 13, 2025 6:00 PM
8. CHECK REGISTER NO. 11

Check Register No. 11 for Period 04/18/25 through 05/01/25 and 05/08/25. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period 04/21/25 through 05/02/25.

 
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Memo – Check Register No. 11
b. Check Register No. 11 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
9. RESOLUTIONS INITIATING THE ANNUAL LEVY OF SPECIAL DISTRICTS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2025-26

The item considers this procedural matter required by state law and orders, approves, and sets the public hearing for the annual levy of the Landscape and Lighting District, Drainage Benefit Assessment Areas, Golden Valley Ranch Open Space Maintenance District, and the Tourism Marketing District.

 
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. FY 2025-26 LLD Intent Resolution
b. FY 2025-26 DBAA Intent Resolution
c. FY 2025-26 GVROSMD Intent Resolution
d. FY 2025-26 TMD Intent Resolution
e. FY 2025-26 Recommended LMD Rate Table
f. FY 2025-26 LLD Engineer’s Report (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
g. FY 2025-26 DBAA Engineer’s Report (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
h. FY 2025-26 GVROSMD Engineer’s Report (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
i. FY 2025-26 TMD Annual Report (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
10. FISCAL YEAR 2025-26 ANNUAL LEVY FOR OPEN SPACE PRESERVATION DISTRICT

Consideration and adoption of resolutions associated with the annual process of ordering, approving, and setting the public hearing on the annual levy of the Open Space Preservation District as required by the Landscaping and Lighting Act of 1972.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. FY 2025-26 OSPD Intent Resolution
b. FY 2025-26 OSPD Engineer’s Report (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
11. CONTRACT WITH INNOVATIVE INTERFACES, INCORPORATED, FOR POLARIS INTEGRATED LIBRARY SYSTEM

Council consideration for the adoption of new five-year contract with Innovative Interfaces, Inc., for Polaris Integrated Library System.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
12. 2025 MUNICIPAL CODE UPDATES – SECOND READING

City Council consideration in adopting the proposed amendments to the City of Santa Clarita’s Unified Development Code to address state legislation and other recommended changes.

 
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Notice of Exemption
b. Ordinance
13. CONTRACT WITH GILLIG CORPORATION FOR THE MANUFACTURING AND DELIVERY OF TWO CNG BUSES

City Council consider awarding a contract to Gillig Corporation for the manufacturing and delivery of two 29-foot Compressed Natural Gas buses.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Price Sheet
b. Gillig RFP Proposal (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
In memory of Dr. X.X. Skip Newhall
