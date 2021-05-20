header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
60°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 20
1946 - Cher, great-granddaughter of Placerita Canyon homesteader Frank Walker and onetime Placerita property owner, born in El Centro, Calif. [story]
Cher and grandma
May 27: SCV Water’s Urban Water Management Plan Public Hearing
| Thursday, May 20, 2021
SCV Water

SCV Water is undertaking several important planning efforts to ensure adequate longterm water quality and supplies for today and tomorrow.

As part of this, SCV Water will hold the first part of a virtual public hearing on Thursday, May 27, at 6:00 p.m. at which time the Board of Directors will receive a presentation of the 2020 Urban Water Management Plan Update.

The public will have an opportunity to provide comments during the hearing. The hearing comes after the public review and comment period that ends May 26. The draft plan and associated materials are available online at yourscvwater.com/uwmp.

The Urban Water Management Plan is a requirement of the California Urban Water Management Planning Act and other applicable laws. This plan will help SCV Water address issues that contribute to clean and reliable water. In addition, SCV Water will be adopting an addendum to the 2015 plan that incorporates data on SCV Water’s use of imported water to document consistency with the Delta Reform Act and its related implementing framework for the Delta Plan. The same data will be available in the 2020 UWMP.

Virtual Public Hearing Details
Thursday, May 27, 2021

6:00 p.m.

Virtual Platform Information:

https//scvwa.zoomgov.com/j/1611900198

Call in to participate:

1-833-568-8864 (toll free)

Meeting ID:

161 190 0198

Part two of the public hearing will be on June 16 at 6:00 p.m. at which time the Board of Directors will be asked to adopt the 2020 Urban Water Management Plan. In addition, SCV Water will be adopting an addendum to the 2015 plan that incorporates data on SCV Water’s use of imported water to document consistency with the Delta Reform Act and its related implementing framework for the Delta Plan. The same data will be available in the 2020 Urban Water Management Plan.

The Urban Water Management Plan is a requirement of the California Urban Water Management Planning Act and other applicable laws. This plan will help SCV Water address issues that contribute to clean and reliable water.

The public has been invited to participate in the process to develop the Urban Water Management Plan. Three public workshops were held between November 2020 and March 2021. Videos of the workshops are available to view, along with presentations and fact sheets at: yourscvwater.com/uwmp.

About SCV Water:
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 74,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on January 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at www.yourSCVwater.com.

###

For more information contact Kathie Martin, SCV Water communications manager, at kmartin@scvwa.org.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
05-20-2021 May 27: SCV Water’s Urban Water Management Plan Public Hearing
05-19-2021 Valley Industry Association Hosts 4th Annual State Of The State With Wilk And Valladares
05-18-2021 Logix’s Nonprofit Foundation Shares $100,000 with Local Charities
05-14-2021 Chamber Urges SCV to Support Newsom’s Aid to Small Businesses
05-13-2021 SCV Median Home Price $795,000 Hits Record
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
May 27: SCV Water’s Urban Water Management Plan Public Hearing
SCV Water is undertaking several important planning efforts to ensure adequate longterm water quality and supplies for today and tomorrow.
May 27: SCV Water’s Urban Water Management Plan Public Hearing
Princess Cruises Announces Plans to Resume U.S. Services with Alaska Sailings
Following passage of the Alaska Tourism Restoration Act, work with Alaska government officials, and recent guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Princess is announcing its intent to return to service in the United States with a partial season of Alaska sailings from Seattle.
Princess Cruises Announces Plans to Resume U.S. Services with Alaska Sailings
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Lakers Season Tickets Up for Grabs for Those Receiving First Dose this Weekend; SCV Cases Total 27,869
This weekend at all the County-run vaccination sites, the Department of Health Services vaccination sites, and the L.A. City vaccination sites, everyone 18 years and older coming to get their first vaccine will have a chance to enter the Los Angeles Lakers 2021-22 Season Ticket Vaccination Sweepstakes to win a pair of season tickets for next season.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Lakers Season Tickets Up for Grabs for Those Receiving First Dose this Weekend; SCV Cases Total 27,869
“Dancing” Pedestrian on State Route 14 Taken into Custody
A pedestrian “dancing” on the northbound side of Highway 14 Thursday resulted in lanes of traffic coming to a standstill and a response by multiple California Highway Patrol Newhall officers.
“Dancing” Pedestrian on State Route 14 Taken into Custody
SOS Theatre Festival IV Kicks Off Friday
Stage on Screen Theatre Festival IV is back with a new, six-week series!
SOS Theatre Festival IV Kicks Off Friday
SCV Parents Raising Funds to Provide Young Son With Life-Saving Treatment
Young Santa Clarita resident Damian Markham will be celebrating his second birthday May 24. But it might be one of his last.
SCV Parents Raising Funds to Provide Young Son With Life-Saving Treatment
L.A. County Holds Parent Town Hall to Discuss COVID-19 Vaccinations for Children
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health held a COVID-19 vaccination town hall for parents Tuesday night to update the public about the vaccine information for children.
L.A. County Holds Parent Town Hall to Discuss COVID-19 Vaccinations for Children
Animal Care & Control Reminding Community About National Rescue Dog Day
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control wants to remind animal lovers that National Rescue Dog Day is Thursday, May 20. National Rescue Day was created to bring awareness to the thousands of dogs available in shelters across the country.
Animal Care & Control Reminding Community About National Rescue Dog Day
Arson Suspect Detained in Connection with River Fires
Spot fires in the bed of the Santa Clara River created a plume of smoke over the center of Santa Clarita Wednesday night.
Arson Suspect Detained in Connection with River Fires
Body Found in Newhall; Foul Play Not Suspected
A man was found dead early Thursday morning in Newhall, according to law enforcement officials.
Body Found in Newhall; Foul Play Not Suspected
Today in SCV History (May 20)
1946 - Cher, great-granddaughter of Placerita Canyon homesteader Frank Walker and onetime Placerita property owner, born in El Centro, Calif. [story]
Cher and grandma
Puppy Mills: Buyer Beware | Marcia Mayeda
Thirty years ago, I led an animal shelter in Topeka, Kansas and we were often called upon to assist when authorities raided illegal and inhumane puppy mills.
Puppy Mills: Buyer Beware | Marcia Mayeda
City Unveils Newest Art Exhibit “Color Is Your World”
Promoting vibrant colors, abstract illusions, and scenes of serenity, the city of Santa Clarita has revealed the latest art exhibit, "Color is Your World".
City Unveils Newest Art Exhibit “Color Is Your World”
Valley Industry Association Hosts 4th Annual State Of The State With Wilk And Valladares
The Valley Industry Association is inviting residents to join their Fourth annual State of the State program, with state senator Scott Wilk and assemblywoman Suzette Valladares. 
Valley Industry Association Hosts 4th Annual State Of The State With Wilk And Valladares
Logix Donates $20,000 To Local Animal Charities
For the conclusion of it's latest Paying with a Purpose campaign, Logix federal credit union has raised $20,000 to benefit five local nonprofits that work to build the connection between people and their animal companions. 
Logix Donates $20,000 To Local Animal Charities
SCV Zonta Club Honors Carmen Sarro Award Winner
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley honored the latest winner of the Carmen Sarro award during their 36th annual Women in Service celebration last Saturday. 
SCV Zonta Club Honors Carmen Sarro Award Winner
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Rolls Out Mobile Vaccination Units; SCV Cases Total 27,860
Public Health is connecting businesses and workplaces needing vaccinations to County mobile units and vaccination partners throughout the community.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Rolls Out Mobile Vaccination Units; SCV Cases Total 27,860
CA DMV Makes REAL ID Easier To Obtain
The California DMV have announced REAL ID applicants will require one less document to provide during the application process. 
CA DMV Makes REAL ID Easier To Obtain
Castaic Lake Holds LASD Active Shooter Training
In an elaborate drill held on the banks of Castaic Lake on Tuesday, approximately 100 men and women of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department participated in an active shooter training, honing their skills to not only be physically ready for that type of situation, but mentally, as well.  
Castaic Lake Holds LASD Active Shooter Training
SCV Water Asks For Public Input On Identifying, Prepping For Natural Disasters
SCV Water is asking for the community's input on how to address potential natural disasters like droughts, earthquakes and wildfires that could affect the service area.
SCV Water Asks For Public Input On Identifying, Prepping For Natural Disasters
Hart District To “Discuss Potential Course Of Action” Regarding Mascot
The William S. Hart Union High School District is set to discuss the Hart High School Indian mascot once again during its Wednesday night governing board meeting, but this time with the intention to discuss their potential plans or solutions to the issue.
Hart District To “Discuss Potential Course Of Action” Regarding Mascot
Today in SCV History (May 19)
1851 - San Fernando-San Francisquito-Eliz. Lake Roads become public highways [story]
wagon
Supes Approve Barger Motion to Accept $3M Children’s Mental Health Grant
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and coauthored by Supervisor Holly Mitchell that will allow the Department of Mental Health to accept a $2.9 million grant from the California Health Facilities Financing Authority to develop 12 Crisis Stabilization Unit beds for children at the Olive View-UCLA Medical Center and the Martin Luther King Jr. Child and Family Wellbeing Center.
Supes Approve Barger Motion to Accept $3M Children’s Mental Health Grant
SCV Resident Nominated for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s 2021 Gold Coast Man of the Year
The Greater Los Angeles Region of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is pleased to announce that Jamie Alamillo from the Santa Clarita Valley has been nominated as a candidate for LLS’s 2021 Gold Coast Man of the Year.
SCV Resident Nominated for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s 2021 Gold Coast Man of the Year
%d bloggers like this: