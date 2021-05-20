May 27: SCV Water’s Urban Water Management Plan Public Hearing

SCV Water is undertaking several important planning efforts to ensure adequate longterm water quality and supplies for today and tomorrow.

As part of this, SCV Water will hold the first part of a virtual public hearing on Thursday, May 27, at 6:00 p.m. at which time the Board of Directors will receive a presentation of the 2020 Urban Water Management Plan Update.

The public will have an opportunity to provide comments during the hearing. The hearing comes after the public review and comment period that ends May 26. The draft plan and associated materials are available online at yourscvwater.com/uwmp.

The Urban Water Management Plan is a requirement of the California Urban Water Management Planning Act and other applicable laws. This plan will help SCV Water address issues that contribute to clean and reliable water. In addition, SCV Water will be adopting an addendum to the 2015 plan that incorporates data on SCV Water’s use of imported water to document consistency with the Delta Reform Act and its related implementing framework for the Delta Plan. The same data will be available in the 2020 UWMP.

Virtual Public Hearing Details

Thursday, May 27, 2021

6:00 p.m.

Virtual Platform Information:

https//scvwa.zoomgov.com/j/1611900198

Call in to participate:

1-833-568-8864 (toll free)

Meeting ID:

161 190 0198

Part two of the public hearing will be on June 16 at 6:00 p.m. at which time the Board of Directors will be asked to adopt the 2020 Urban Water Management Plan.

The public has been invited to participate in the process to develop the Urban Water Management Plan. Three public workshops were held between November 2020 and March 2021. Videos of the workshops are available to view, along with presentations and fact sheets at: yourscvwater.com/uwmp.

About SCV Water:

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 74,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on January 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at www.yourSCVwater.com.

For more information contact Kathie Martin, SCV Water communications manager, at kmartin@scvwa.org.

