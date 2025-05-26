May 28: COC Board Hosts Joint Meeting with COC Foundation

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday, May 28, beginning 4 p.m. with a business meeting (open session) followed by a joint meeting (open session) with the COC Foundation at 5 p.m.

The full agenda can be found at https://go.boarddocs.com/ca/coc/Board.nsf/goto?open&id=DBZR3A6B7CAF.

Among the items on the agenda is a report on the recent 2025 Silver Spur Celebration held on Saturday, May 17, bringing together community leaders, donors, alumni and college supporters in celebration of this year’s honoree, Marlee Lauffer.

The Foundation raised approximately $115,000 in revenue for a net of $52,000 and an additional $100,000 for the Marlee Lauffer Nursing Scholarship Endowment. These funds were generated through sponsorships, ticket sales and donations, with proceeds supporting scholarships, student emergency funds and other college initiatives aligned with the Foundation’s mission.

The meeting will be held in the Dr. Dianne Van Hook University Center, room UCEN 258 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons, located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

This will be an in-person meeting with the ability to view the meeting virtually.

WEBINAR ID: 842-8638-1624

To live stream the meeting copy and paste this link into your browser, https://canyonsonline.zoom.us/j/84286381624.

