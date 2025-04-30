header image

2002 - LASD Deputy David March, Canyon grad & Saugus resident, murdered during traffic stop
Deputy David March
May 3-22: ‘Our Sun Will Rise’ Art Exhibit at CSUN
| Tuesday, Apr 29, 2025
Our Sun will rise

As a family artist collective based in Boyle Heights, Kalli Arte Collective expresses emotion through various forms of artwork.

In celebration of their first grandchild, the collective presents “Our Sun Will Rise,” an exhibition centered on love and the culmination of California State University Northridge’s first Virginia A. Orndorff Artist-in-Residence program.

The exhibition will run from Saturday, May 3 to Thursday, May 22 at the CSUN West Gallery at 18111 Nordhoff St, Northridge. A reception will be held on Saturday, May 3 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“Kalli Arte is the inaugural Virginia A. Orndorff Artist In-Residence. This is a new program in the Department of Art & Design,” said Holly Jerger, CSUN Art Galleries Director. “They have been working with students in a number of different ways such as talks, workshops and opening their campus studio.”

“Love is on our horizon. As we move forward, we carry the memories of our past, shaping the path ahead,” said Alfonso Aceves and Adriana Carranza, founders of Kalli Arte. “Our residency exhibition is a conversation about love; love for our 20 years of making art together as a family, love for our children and grandchildren and love for the communities that surround us. It is a reflection on what it means to sustain this love and how we can continue to push it forward.”

Kalli Arte collaborated with students in the spring 2025 Art 342/542 Exhibition Design class to produce Our Sun Will Rise. Attendees can expect a broad range of pieces such as ceramics, printmaking and cut paper work. The students also worked closely with the Chair of the Department of Art & Design Samantha Fields, Professor of Art 342/542 Mario Ontiveros, and the Art Galleries staff, Jerger said.

“Kalli Arte finds joy and inspiration in resilience and community. Their work is very symbolic, very rich in its color and intensive detail. It is very visually dynamic,” said Jerger. “They often incorporate text into their works. It is a multi-layered exploration of ideas, and I think folks will have a lot of ways that they can experience the art and construct their own stories as well.”

The Department of Art & Design, part of the Mike Curb College of Arts, Media and Communication, provides students with opportunities to grow their experience and skills in areas of concentration such as animation, art education, ceramics, drawing, illustration, painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture and more.

To learn more about Our Sun Will Rise, visit https://news.csun.edu/event/our-sun-will-rise/.
CSUN Schedules Commence Ceremonies for 10,000+ Grads

CSUN Schedules Commence Ceremonies for 10,000+ Grads
Tuesday, Apr 29, 2025
Black caps and gowns will fill the center of California State University, Northridge campus next month as thousands of graduating students cross the stage in front of CSUN’s iconic University Library as CSUN celebrates its 2025 commencement.
FULL STORY...

CalArtians Named to 100th Class of Guggenheim Fellows

CalArtians Named to 100th Class of Guggenheim Fellows
Friday, Apr 25, 2025
The John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation has celebrated its centennial with the announcement of the 2025 class of Guggenheim Fellows. Joining the foundation’s 100th class of 198 “distinguished individuals” working across 53 disciplines are California Institute of the Arts alumni and faculty.
FULL STORY...

May 3: CalArts Artisan Pop-Up Market

May 3: CalArts Artisan Pop-Up Market
Friday, Apr 25, 2025
California Institute of the Arts will host a Artisan Pop-up Market, 2-7 p.m. Saturday, May 3 at the CalArts Main Gallery, 24700 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA, 91355.
FULL STORY...

CalArts, CHANEL Culture Fund Announce CHANEL Center for Artists, Technology

CalArts, CHANEL Culture Fund Announce CHANEL Center for Artists, Technology
Thursday, Apr 24, 2025
California Institute of the Arts and the CHANEL Culture Fund has announced the CHANEL Center for Artists and Technology at CalArts, a visionary initiative that positions artists at the forefront of shaping the evolving technologies that define the world.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Canyons Claims 14th Men’s Golf WSC Championship, Posthumus Takes Individual Title
College of the Canyons Men's Golf claimed its 14th straight Western State Conference Championship at Crystalaire Country Club on Monday, with sophomore Ethan Posthumus also winning the conference's individual championship and three Cougars earning All-WSC accolades.
May 3-22: ‘Our Sun Will Rise’ Art Exhibit at CSUN
As a family artist collective based in Boyle Heights, Kalli Arte Collective expresses emotion through various forms of artwork.
LEAP Children’s Museum Hosts Exclusive Summer Pop-Up Event in Valencia
The LEAP Children's Museum has announced its second annual pop-up event, running every Friday (except July 4), Saturday and Sunday from Friday, June 7 to Sunday, July 6, at the Valencia Town Center Patios, across from The Children’s Place near the playground.
County First Responders Release L.A. Wildfire Documentary
Los Angeles County’s first responders have released"Resilience," a new documentary spotlighting the heroic actions of first responders who risked their lives battling the Eaton and Palisades Fires.
DMV Warns of Fraudulent Text Scam Asking for Toll Payments
The California Department of Motor Vehicles is warning Californians not to respond to texts that appear to be from the DMV asking them to pay for outstanding tolls. The DMV wants customers to know that it will never reach out by text to ask for payment or personal information.
May 1: Parks Commission to Hear Update on Old Orchard Park
The city of Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will meet 6 p.m. Thursday, May 1 at Council Chambers to receive an update on Old Orchard Park consturction.
CSUN Schedules Commence Ceremonies for 10,000+ Grads
Black caps and gowns will fill the center of California State University, Northridge campus next month as thousands of graduating students cross the stage in front of CSUN’s iconic University Library as CSUN celebrates its 2025 commencement.
Schiavo’s Landfill Fire Safety Act Advances
The Assembly Natural Resources Committee has advanced the Landfill Safety Act (AB28), authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth), in a step toward protecting public health and preventing future landfill disasters.
Mimi’s Cafe Makes Way for Anticipated Yard House Restaurant
Mimi’s Cafe in Valencia has been demolished to make way for the construction of a Yard House restaurant.
Opens May 24: Hurricane Harbor Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Makeover
The first of Six Flags Hurricane Harbor water parks, Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Los Angeles, located in Valencia, opened June 16, 1995. It will celebrate its 30th anniversary this summer.
Today in SCV History (April 29)
2002 - LASD Deputy David March, Canyon grad & Saugus resident, murdered during traffic stop [story]
May 18: Community Drum Circle at Placerita Nature Center
Placerita Nature Center will host a free drum circle led by Arianna Monge, 2 p.m. Sunday, May 18.
Valladares’ ‘No Tax on Tips’ Bill Gets Approval from Senate Committee
Senator Suzette Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) announced that her bill to exempt tips from taxes, (SB 17) has passed unanimously out of the Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee with a 5-0 vote.
June 1: Call to Artists for SCAA ‘Black and White’ Deadline
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has issued a call to artists for "Black and White," art show which will open Thursday, June 19 through Sunday, July 27 at the SCAA 6th Street Gallery, 22508 6th St., Newhall, CA 91321.
April 30: Last Day to Purchase Tickets for 36th Annual ‘Taste of the Town’
The last day to purchase tickets for the Child & Family Center’s biggest fundraiser of the year, the 36th Annual Taste of the Town, will be Wednesday, April 30.
LASD Launches Safe Driving Campaign, ‘Emergency Lights? Pull to the Right’
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has announced the launch of its latest public safety campaign, “Emergency Lights? Pull to the Right.”
May 3: Last Call to Join Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley
Now is the time to join the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley, Saturday, May 3 at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
May 10: Santa Clarita Symphony Presents ‘The Romantic Symphony’
Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra invites music lovers to an unforgettable evening of passion, power and farewell with “The Romantic Symphony” on May 10 at 7 p.m. at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.
May 1: SUSD Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meets
The Saugus Union School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee meeting will be held 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, at Cedarcreek Elementary, 27792 Camp Plenty Road, Canyon Country, CA 91351 in the Edible Garden Flex Classroom (Science Lab).
May 23-June 1: ‘Wild Dust’ at The MAIN
Saddle up for a wild ride with the theatrical production of "Wild Dust" presented by Showdown Stage Company, Friday, May 23- Sunday, June 1 at the MAIN.
TMU Men’s Track Takes GSAC Crown
The Master's University men's track and field team took home the GSAC championship, and the women finished second on Friday, April 25 in Aliso Viejo.
Season Comes to an End for Sandy ‘Stangs
The greatest season in The Master's University beach volleyball history ended in the quarterfinals Friday, April 25 as the team lost to conference-rival Ottawa University of Arizona 2-3 in the NAIA Beach Volleyball Championship tournament.
