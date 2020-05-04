May 3-9: Wildfire Prevention Week in California

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation Sunday declaring May 3-9, 2020 as “Wildfire Preparedness Week” in the state of California.

The text of the proclamation follows:

PROCLAMATION

Over the last three years, California has experienced five of the deadliest wildfires and seven of the most destructive wildfires in state history. More than 3.7 million acres have burned, more than 34,000 structures have been destroyed and tragically, more than 140 lives have been lost.

Eleven million people – approximately a quarter of the state’s population – live in high fire-risk areas, including the Wildland–Urban Interface. Due to continued dry conditions in California this year, fire danger is anticipated to be high. Public education and up-to-date regional emergency planning are key to making our communities more resilient to the impacts of wildfire and other extreme weather events.

Last year at my direction, CAL FIRE expedited 35 priority fuel reduction projects that collectively protected 90,000 acres and over 200 of the state’s most wildfire-vulnerable communities. CAL FIRE and its partners completed those projects at a record pace while taking care to safeguard environmental and cultural resources. Another 84 projects are planned in the future as part of California’s all-of-the-above and all-hands-on-deck approach to the wildfire crisis.

The California Board of Forestry and Fire Protection also has certified a new program that will help minimize wildland fire risk across the state while ensuring the highest level of environmental oversight. The California Vegetation Treatment Program (CalVTP) will create efficiencies within the regulatory process to scale up fuel treatment and forest restoration projects toward meeting the state’s goal of treating 500,000 acres of non-federal lands annually.

Californians can prepare for wildfire season and help prevent loss of life and property by taking steps such as ensuring adequate defensible space around homes and buildings, making homes more fire resistant and preparing for an evacuation. Californians can learn more about all aspects of fire safety and preparedness at www.ReadyForWildfire.org and through the improved the Ready for Wildfire web-based app.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim May 3-9, 2020 as “Wildfire Preparedness Week.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 3rd day of May 2020.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

ALEX PADILLA

Secretary of State