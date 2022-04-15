May 3: Art Tank Discussion at The MAIN, ‘Pain-free Play Selection’

The next Art Tank Discussion will be held Tuesday, May 3 beginning at 7 p.m. at The MAIN. “Pain-Free Play Selection” will be the subject of the next informal discussion.

Come with your thoughts about how you find and select a script you are passionate about. Get tips from others on what works for them. The group will also examine thoughts on what material may have the most success and get the most approval from potential audiences.

Join others interested in the craft of theater, seasoned theater professionals or new to the world of theater, all are welcome to attend to learn, share and discuss.

These discussions are free and there is no need to RSVP.

The MAIN

24266 Main St.

Newhall, CA 91321

