May 3: CalArts Artisan Pop-Up Market

The city of Santa Clarita has announced the release of the fifth episode of "Santa Clarita Voices," the city’s official podcast, that highlights the stories, experiences and conversations from city leaders and unique members of the community.
The John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation has celebrated its centennial with the announcement of the 2025 class of Guggenheim Fellows. Joining the foundation’s 100th class of 198 “distinguished individuals” working across 53 disciplines are California Institute of the Arts alumni and faculty.
The city of Santa Clarita presents its latest art exhibition, “Childhood Memories,” on view at the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St., Newhall, CA 91321, now through Monday, July 7.
A "Celebration of Life" memorial service for Diana Cusumano, who died Friday, April 18, will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 29 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 23233 Lyons Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
California Institute of the Arts will host a Artisan Pop-up Market, 2-7 p.m. Saturday, May 3 at the CalArts Main Gallery, 24700 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA, 91355.
The Master's University beach volleyball team got a pair of 4-1 wins Thursday, April 24 on the opening day of the NAIA Beach Volleyball Championships in Greeneville, Tenn.
The Master's University baseball team needed to win one of the games in its final doubleheader of the regular season to punch a ticket to the GSAC Championship Tournament. The Mustangs got just that on Wednesday, April 23.
1906
- Bercaw General Store opens in Surrey (Saugus) [story
]
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the exercise staircase at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, will be closed on Saturday, April 26, from 6-10 a.m. for a special event.
A special meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Saturday, April 26, beginning at 1 p.m.
In many Hispanic households, children aren’t just part of the family, they are its heart. “Día de los Niños” reflects this deep cultural value by honoring the joy, curiosity and wonder of childhood.
California Institute of the Arts and the CHANEL Culture Fund has announced the CHANEL Center for Artists and Technology at CalArts, a visionary initiative that positions artists at the forefront of shaping the evolving technologies that define the world.
Racquel Wilder Realty and Stress Free Mortgage will sponsor a free "May the Fourth Be With You" paper shredding community event, noon-3 p.m. Sunday, May 4 at the Congregation Beth Shalom parking lot.
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative has announced its second annual "Bringing it Home" fundraiser, an exclusive wine and hors d'oeuvres event hosted by Salt Creek Grille will be held Thursday, June 5, 6-8 p.m.
The Canyon Country Community Center will host "Celebrate," an events series that celebrates cultures, customs and culinary wonders on Friday, May 9, from 6-9 p.m. The May Celebrate event will feature the country of Ireland.
College of the Canyons baseball took the opener of its three-game series vs. West L.A. College on Tuesday, April 22 behind a lineup that notched 13 hits in a dominant 15-2 road victory.
College of the Canyons men's golf cruised to its fifth straight conference victory while seeing all five scoring players finish in the top six of the individual standings during its strong showing at Soule Park Golf Course on Monday, April 21.
The Sombrero Marathon will be held Sunday, May 4 beginning at 7 a.m at Valencia Heritage Park, 24155 Newhall Ranch Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91354.
Parks California has announced the launch of a $5 million fundraising effort in support of California State Parks to reimagine, restore and reopen state parks affected by the January 2025 Los Angeles firestorm.
The California Senate Public Safety Committee approved Senate Bill 571, authored by Senator Suzette Valladares (R–Santa Clarita), that would increase California’s criminal penalties for perpetrators seeking to take advantage of victims during a state of emergency.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear input on a number of topics during a public hearing on Tuesday, April 29, beginning at 9:30 a.m. in Board Hearing Room 381B, Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration, 500 W. Temple St., Los Angeles, CA 90012.
1962
- SCV residents vote to connect to State Water Project, creating Castaic Lake Water Agency (now part of SCV Water) [story
]
The Valley Industry Association will host the annual VIA BASH with this year's theme of The Mad Hatter's Ball on Oct. 24.
The Music Center has announced 14 rising stars from across Southern California as the Grand Prize winners in its 37th Annual Spotlight program. Elina Ghosh, 15, a 10th-grade student from West Ranch High School in Stevenson Ranch has been named a Grand Prize winner in Non-Classical Voice.
