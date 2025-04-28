May 3: Last Call to Join Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley

Now is the time to join the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley, Saturday, May 3 at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., the community will rally together for a day filled with celebration, remembrance and action in the fight against cancer.

Relay For Life is more than just a fundraising walk, it’s a movement to celebrate survivors, honor caregivers, remember loved ones lost and raise critical funds to help end cancer as we know it, for everyone.

Event highlights include an opening ceremony featuring a survivor lap and team lap at 9 a.m., live music throughout the day, food trucks, themed laps and a luminaria ceremony at 8 p.m.

This week also marks Gordy’s Give Back Day on Thursday, May 1, a special day of giving inspired by Relay For Life founder, Gordy Klatt. Community members are encouraged to make a donation or fundraise in honor of Gordy’s legacy and to help fuel the mission of the American Cancer Society heading into Relay weekend. The first 100 registered Relay For Life participants who raise at least $40 on May 1 will earn a “40 Years of Impact” pin to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the very first Relay For Life when Klatt walked around a track for 24 hours, raising $27,000 for the American Cancer Society in his community. To learn more visit https://gordy.relayfor.life.

Every dollar raised helps provide free patient programs and services, including lodging Hope Lodge facilities for patients traveling far from home for treatment and rides to cancer-related appointments through the Road to Recovery program.

The local event committee also wishes to extend thanks to the many corporate sponsors who make this event possible including presenting sponsor UCLA Health, The Natural SKN Company, Keck Medicine of USC and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and more. For information about partnering with the American Cancer Society and becoming a Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley event sponsor, please contact Abby.Smith@cancer.org.

The American Cancer Society Relay For Life movement unites communities worldwide to celebrate cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost, and raise funds to support lifesaving research and

patient services. More than just a fundraising walk, Relay For Life embodies the vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone.

Since its founding in 1985, Relay For Life events have raised nearly $6.5 billion worldwide to advance the American Cancer Society’s mission.

To register, form a team, donate or learn more, visit www.SCVRelay.org. For sponsorship inquiries, contact Abby Smith at (661)855-4541 or Abby.Smith@cancer.org.

