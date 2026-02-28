May 3: Taste of the Town to Benefit Child & Family Center, Tickets Now on Sale

Taste of the Town, to benefit the programs and services of the Child & Family Center, will return to a new location on Sunday, May 3, 1-5 p.m.

One of the Santa Clarita Valley’s favorite fundraisers, Taste of the Town will be held at SoCal Innovation Park, 25141 Rye Canyon Loop, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Tickets are now on sale. General admission tickets are $125, VIP tickets with seats at umbrella tables are $150.

﻿Child & Family Center invites guests to experience an afternoon filled with unlimited tastings from Santa Clarita’s favorite restaurants, caterers, breweries and wineries, all coming together for a celebration of food, community and impact.

Live musical entertainment by Mark LeVang and Friends.

The event will also feature live and silent auctions.

Every bite you enjoy helps provide critical mental health, substance use treatment, domestic violence and family support services for children and families in the community. Gather your friends, bring your appetite and be part of an event that turns great flavors into lasting change.

Taste of the Town will be held 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, May 3.

Auction items and gift certificate donations are still welcome. Visit www.childfamilycenter.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/Auction-Flyer-v2-print.pdf.

To purchase tickets visit www.childfamilycenter.org/taste-of-the-town/.

Exhibitors are still being sought. To sign up visit www.childfamilycenter.org/taste-of-the-town-exhibitor-contract/.

Sponsorships are also available visit https://www.childfamilycenter.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/TOT-2026-Sponsorship-Levels.pdf or contact Cheryl Jones for more information

cheryl.jones@childfamilycenter.org.

The success of Taste of the Town relies on the dedicated group of volunteers who help with the event each year. If you would like to help contact Destiiny McCune at (661) 259-9439.

www.tasteofthetown.com

Like this: Like Loading...