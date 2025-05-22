May 30: COC CECE, Library to Host ‘Movie Under the Stars’

Students from the College of the Canyons Center for Early Childhood Education, Library Department and the Associated Student Government will host a free “Movie Under the Stars” on Friday, May 30.

The event, running from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Canyon Country Campus of COC, will feature “The Lego Batman Movie” and other children’s activities.

The movie will be shown starting at 7:30 p.m. Free movie snacks, bring your own blanket. A variety of children’s activities will be offered from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public.

College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus

17200 Sierra Highway,

Santa Clarita, CA 91351

Like this: Like Loading...