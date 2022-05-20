May 30: In-person, Virtual Summer Classes Begin at L.A. County Parks

Join the fun this summer and sign up for a class at Los Angeles County Parks. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to learn something new, make new friends and discover new talents.

In-person and virtual classes for all ages begin May 30, 2022.

L.A. County Parks is here to help you create lifelong memories this summer. Whether you’re looking to learn a new skill or language, pick up a hobby or instrument, or simply be more active, there is a class for everyone.

Classes and activities are available in the Santa Clarita Valley at:

Castaic Lake State Recreation Center

Dr. Richard Rioux Memorial Park

Placerita Canyon Nature Center

Val Verde Community Regional Park

William S. Hart Regional Park

Sign up for a class with friends at a park near you or join a class virtually from the comfort of your own home. Choose from a variety of special interest classes for the whole family.

Check out some of these class options and join our vibrant community today:

–Martial Arts including Family Kung Fu, San Do Kai Karate, Tai Chi Chuan for Seniors

–Exercise and Fitness including Kayaking, 60 Minute Pedometer (Steps) Challenge, Zumba, Dancerobics ️

–Performing Arts, Music and Dance including Acting, Musical Instruments including Violin and Piano/Keyboard, Dance Classes including Ballet, Line Dance, Tap, Afro-Brazilian and Ballroom

–Arts and Culture including Art and Drawing, Hand Sewing, Watercolor Painting

–Computers and Technology including a Father’s Day Robotics Workshop and RoboPets Robotics Camp

–Sports including Tennis, Badminton, Baseball, Table Tennis

–Health and Wellness including Sound Bowl Healing Meditation, Yin Yang Yoga, Seven Steps to Being your Best

–Special Interest Classes including Chess, Food Composting, Exploring Ecology and Native Plants in Los Angeles, Knitting & Crocheting

The quick and easy 24/7 online registration system Active Net allows you to manage everyone’s schedule through a single household account. Sign up for Summer Classes for yourself, partner and children from your smartphone or computer.

To register online for summer classes visit L.A. County Parks Class Registration.

Follow L.A. County Parks on social media: Facebook@parks.lacounty.gov and Twitter/Instagram/TikTok@lacountyparks. Share your experience using #LearnSomethingNew at #LACountyParks.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...