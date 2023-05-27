May 30: Volunteers Sought for Trek Bike Park Workday

Volunteer to help on Tuesday, May 30 at the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita to help maintain the park and keep it safe for users.

A workday will be held at the Trek Bike Park from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30. Volunteers must register to participate on the city of Santa Clarita Volunteers website. Click here.

Volunteers must be age 12 or older.

— Dress comfortably. Layering is best.

— Wear clothes and closed-toe shoes that you do not mind getting dirty.

— Wear sunscreen and a hat.

— Bring drinking water and snacks.

* Optional – bring tools (e.g., rakes, shovels, McLeod’s, picks, or hoes) if you have you have them.

Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita

20870 Centre Pointe Parkway

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

Park by the outdoor basketball courts and walk up the hill to the bike park. We will meet near the BMX track.

For more information contact Sean Tuber, email: stuber@santa-clarita.com.

