May 31: Boys & Girls Club of SCV 53rd Annual Auction, ‘The Big Easy’

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley has announced its annual auction, The Big Easy will be held on Saturday, May 31.

This year’s Mardi Gras theme promises to transport attendees to a vibrant celebration filled with enchantment and excitement.

The event will be chaired by Di and Jeffrey Thompson. The Thompsons plan to make this year’s auction an unforgettable night brimming with entertainment, food and an array of auction items. This is the third consecutive auction that the Thompsons have led the charge for the SCV Boys & Girls Club.

Guests can expect auction items ranging from exclusive getaways to coveted treasures.

The evening will be transformed into a Mardi Gras celebration, complete with festive decorations that evoke the spirit of New Orleans. Live entertainment will add to a memorable evening.

“We are thrilled to chair this year’s Boys & Girls Club Benefit Auction. Bringing the spirit of The Big Easy to Santa Clarita is all about showcasing some of the same Mardi Gras values our community shares. Key Big Easy themes such as ‘everyone is welcome’, ‘come as you are’ along with the delightful, ‘let the good times roll’ messaging will be center stage in our celebration. But this event is more than just a night of celebration—it’s an opportunity for our community to come together and support the incredible programs that empower local youth. Every bid, every donation, and every moment shared at the auction helps create a brighter future for the kids who need us most. We can’t wait to see everyone on May 31st for an unforgettable evening.” Said Jeffrey and Di Thompson, event chairs of The Big Easy Auction.

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley plays a crucial role in providing essential programs and services for the youth in our community and the Annual Benefit Auction serves as a vital fundraiser to support these efforts. By attending, guests contribute to a meaningful cause that impacts the lives of countless young individuals.

“We are thrilled to embark on our 53rd Annual Auction with a Mardi Gras-themed celebration that promises to be truly extraordinary,” said Matt Nelson, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our community for their unwavering support, particularly to Di and Jeffrey Thompson, whose dedication promises a memorable experience.”

Tickets for The Big Easy are now on sale and early purchase is encouraged to secure a spot at this premier event. For further details regarding the auction, including sponsorship opportunities, please visit the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley’s website or reach out directly to the organization.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...