March 20
2012 - County supervisors approve 50-year operating agreement for Placerita Canyon State Park [read]
Placerita Canyon
May 31: Boys & Girls Club of SCV 53rd Annual Auction, ‘The Big Easy’
| Thursday, Mar 20, 2025
BGCSCV - TheBigEasy Logo

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley has announced its annual auction, The Big Easy will be held on Saturday, May 31.

This year’s Mardi Gras theme promises to transport attendees to a vibrant celebration filled with enchantment and excitement.

The event will be chaired by Di and Jeffrey Thompson. The Thompsons plan to make this year’s auction an unforgettable night brimming with entertainment, food and an array of auction items. This is the third consecutive auction that the Thompsons have led the charge for the SCV Boys & Girls Club.

Guests can expect auction items ranging from exclusive getaways to coveted treasures.

The evening will be transformed into a Mardi Gras celebration, complete with festive decorations that evoke the spirit of New Orleans. Live entertainment will add to a memorable evening.

“We are thrilled to chair this year’s Boys & Girls Club Benefit Auction. Bringing the spirit of The Big Easy to Santa Clarita is all about showcasing some of the same Mardi Gras values our community shares. Key Big Easy themes such as ‘everyone is welcome’, ‘come as you are’ along with the delightful, ‘let the good times roll’ messaging will be center stage in our celebration. But this event is more than just a night of celebration—it’s an opportunity for our community to come together and support the incredible programs that empower local youth. Every bid, every donation, and every moment shared at the auction helps create a brighter future for the kids who need us most. We can’t wait to see everyone on May 31st for an unforgettable evening.” Said Jeffrey and Di Thompson, event chairs of The Big Easy Auction.

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley plays a crucial role in providing essential programs and services for the youth in our community and the Annual Benefit Auction serves as a vital fundraiser to support these efforts. By attending, guests contribute to a meaningful cause that impacts the lives of countless young individuals.

“We are thrilled to embark on our 53rd Annual Auction with a Mardi Gras-themed celebration that promises to be truly extraordinary,” said Matt Nelson, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our community for their unwavering support, particularly to Di and Jeffrey Thompson, whose dedication promises a memorable experience.”

Tickets for The Big Easy are now on sale and early purchase is encouraged to secure a spot at this premier event. For further details regarding the auction, including sponsorship opportunities, please visit the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley’s website or reach out directly to the organization.
Donations Sought by Gibbon Conservation Center for Rocky’s House

Donations Sought by Gibbon Conservation Center for Rocky’s House
Tuesday, Mar 18, 2025
Rocky, the youngest Javan gibbon at the Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus, will turn 2 years old on July 2. He was rejected at birth by his mother and has been raised by the experts and volunteers at the Gibbon Center.
FULL STORY...

March 22: Clean Up the Ridge Route Volunteer Event

March 22: Clean Up the Ridge Route Volunteer Event
Tuesday, Mar 18, 2025
The Ridge Route Preservation Organization, a nonprofit volunteer organization dedicated to the history, preservation and reopening of the Old Ridge Route will host a Clean Up the Ridge Route volunteer event on Saturday, March 22, 9 a.m.-noon.
FULL STORY...

April 5: Annual Walk 4 MHF Help Kids Fight Cancer at Central Park

April 5: Annual Walk 4 MHF Help Kids Fight Cancer at Central Park
Friday, Mar 14, 2025
The Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer invites the community to join the annual "Walk 4 MHF Help Kids Fight Cancer" to help raise awareness and support local families affected by childhood cancer.
FULL STORY...

March 15: St. Francis Dam Tour Postponed Due to Rain

March 15: St. Francis Dam Tour Postponed Due to Rain
Friday, Mar 14, 2025
The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society has announced that the St. Francis Dam Tour scheduled for Saturday, March 15 has been postponed until Saturday, April 26.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Preliminary Homeless Count Shows Second Consecutive Decrease
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority released preliminary raw Unsheltered Count data for the 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count. Based on these early numbers, the Homeless Services Authority expects unsheltered homelessness within the Los Angeles Continuum of Care to decrease by 5-10%.
Preliminary Homeless Count Shows Second Consecutive Decrease
Actor Mojean Aria Leads Master Class for College of the Canyons Students
Mojean Aria, an emerging Australian actor, talked all things film with College of the Canyons students enrolled in the Media Entertainment Arts program during an open master class on Tuesday, March 18.
Actor Mojean Aria Leads Master Class for College of the Canyons Students
Hart District Names New Director of Fiscal Services
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Gretchen Bergstrom as the new Director of Fiscal Services.
Hart District Names New Director of Fiscal Services
Bill Miranda | Discover Old Town Newhall
Old Town Newhall is the place to go if you’re looking for arts, entertainment, dining, shopping and events.
Bill Miranda | Discover Old Town Newhall
March 25: Trail Tales New Book Storytime Party
The Santa Clarita Public Library will host The Trail Tales New Book Launch Storytime Party, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 25 at Duane R. Harte Park, 26401 Riverrock Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
March 25: Trail Tales New Book Storytime Party
Larson Breaks Record in Opening Round of Invite
The Master's University's Jonathan Larson was already making golfing history with five wins in six tournament starts this season. But with an opening round score of nine-under 63 in the TMU Spring Invitational at Soule Park Golf Course in Ojai on Monday, March 17, he now holds the lowest 18-hole round in program history.
Larson Breaks Record in Opening Round of Invite
Mustangs Drop Final Game of Hope Series
The Master's University baseball team lost the final game of the four-game series with Hope International 14-4 on Sunday, March 16, getting one win in the series.
Mustangs Drop Final Game of Hope Series
TMU Beach Volleyball Drops Two Against D1 Opponents
The Master's University beach volleyball team traveled to Northridge Wednesday, March 19 for a tri-match involving NCAA Division I CSUN and Nebraska.
TMU Beach Volleyball Drops Two Against D1 Opponents
April 27: Charles Phoenix Presents Original Show at Newhall Family Theatre
For the first time ever, the King of Retro Charles Phoenix will be presenting an original show in the Santa Clarita Valley at 3 p.m., Sunday, April 27.
April 27: Charles Phoenix Presents Original Show at Newhall Family Theatre
Ocean Water Use Warning for March 19
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Use Warning for March 19
March 22: Assessor Prang to Host Homeowners’ Resource Fair in Duarte
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang will host an in-person Homeowners’ Resource Fair in Duarte on March 22, focusing on disaster relief programs available to those impacted by the recent Eaton and Palisades Fires.
March 22: Assessor Prang to Host Homeowners’ Resource Fair in Duarte
County Chief Sustainability Office March Newsletter
The Los Angeles County Chief Sustainability Office released their March newsletter highlighting their current priorities. 
County Chief Sustainability Office March Newsletter
Registration Open for Short-Term Classes at College of the Canyons
It is not too late to enroll in the Spring 2025 semester at College of the Canyons. In fact, more than 500 short-term classes are available in a wide range of core subjects that satisfy four-year university transfer requirements.
Registration Open for Short-Term Classes at College of the Canyons
March 20: Circle K Offers Gas Discount to Support American Red Cross
Committed to serving its West Coast communities, Circle K is celebrating American Red Cross Month with 40 cents off per gallon on fuel this Thursday, March 20, from 4 to 7 p.m.
March 20: Circle K Offers Gas Discount to Support American Red Cross
July 2: SCV Chamber Announces 16th Annual State of the County
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced the 16th Annual State of the County will be held on July 2 at 11:30 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
July 2: SCV Chamber Announces 16th Annual State of the County
March 21: Community Hike to Feature Mural Painting
The March city of Santa Clarita Community Hike will be held on Friday, March 21. Meet at 6 p.m. in Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Saugus, CA 91350, near the exercise staircase.
March 21: Community Hike to Feature Mural Painting
Olive Branch Theatericals Presents ‘Breaking Up is Hard to Do’
Time travel back to 1968 for the latest musical production presented by Olive Branch Theatericals, "Breaking Up is Hard to Do."
Olive Branch Theatericals Presents ‘Breaking Up is Hard to Do’
Bachelor of Science in Building Performance Program Receives CalBEM Award
Even though the College of the Canyons Bachelor of Science in Building Performance program launched in January 2025, it is already making waves in the design world.
Bachelor of Science in Building Performance Program Receives CalBEM Award
March 25: Trail Tales, Wagging Tails, a Storytime Pet Adoption Event
Get ready for a paw-some morning filled with storytelling, adventure and adorable four-legged friends at the launch of the newest Trail Tales books. Families are invited to a heartwarming event on Tuesday, March 25, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Duane R. Harte Park
March 25: Trail Tales, Wagging Tails, a Storytime Pet Adoption Event
Donations Sought by Gibbon Conservation Center for Rocky’s House
Rocky, the youngest Javan gibbon at the Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus, will turn 2 years old on July 2. He was rejected at birth by his mother and has been raised by the experts and volunteers at the Gibbon Center.
Donations Sought by Gibbon Conservation Center for Rocky’s House
March 22: Clean Up the Ridge Route Volunteer Event
The Ridge Route Preservation Organization, a nonprofit volunteer organization dedicated to the history, preservation and reopening of the Old Ridge Route will host a Clean Up the Ridge Route volunteer event on Saturday, March 22, 9 a.m.-noon.
March 22: Clean Up the Ridge Route Volunteer Event
SCVNews.com