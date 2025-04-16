May 31: Castaic Lake Hosts 6th Annual Dragon Boat Festival

Unleash the dragon at Castaic Lake, home to the upcoming 6th Annual Dragon Boating festival on May 31, 2025.

Wake up bright and early as gates open at 6:30 a.m. for a day of paddling, music and fun for all.

Over 500 paddlers and spectators are expected to attended this family friendly event where tradition meets the thrill of competition.

Dragon boat racing epitomizes the fusion of 2000 years of heritage and athleticism.

Originating from age-old rituals in southern China, this time-honored sport has evolved into a global phenomenon.

The even will run from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is open to seasoned veterans or curious newcomers.

For more information about the event or dragon boats in general check out the website.

