May 31: Castaic Lake Hosts 6th Annual Dragon Boat Festival

Unleash the dragon at Castaic Lake, home to the upcoming 6th Annual Dragon Boating festival on May 31, 2025.
Effective April 16, 2025, DACC is discontinuing the requirement to set an appointment to surrender a pet at DACC’s seven animal care centers.
The California State Board of Equalization released its Fiscal Year 2023-24 Annual Report earlier this week.
The city of Santa Clarita is launching a pilot program to offer residents free mulch and compost created from processed yard waste and food waste that has been recycled.
Southern California has seen a lot of natural phenomena recently — from enormous wildfires and high-speed winds to massive rainfall and landslides — and most recently, a series of small to moderate earthquakes.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has launched an interactive online dashboard that provides the public with access to environmental and health monitoring data collected in response to the January 2025 wildfires.
The Painted Turtle is serving up a fun afternoon to support their operations with a pickleball tournament.
The city of Santa Clarita has closed MP Fields #1 and #2 at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, for maintenance work being done on the grass.
1962
- Walt Disney donates bison herd to Hart Park [story
]
Have you ever looked at the sky and wondered if humans are alone? Have you ever watched a sci-fi show or film and wondered if there really are habitable exoplanets out there like the much beloved Vulcan, Tatooine, or Arrakis?
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted 5-0 to apporve the $47.9 billion recommended budget for Fiscal Year 2025-26. the recommended spending plan includes 3% cuts to some departments and the elimination of 310 vacant positions, but no layoffs.
As the storm season officially concluded on Tuesday, April 15, Los Angeles County has captured 11.9 billion gallons of stormwater over the past several months.
Grab your friends and family and head to the park for some fun! The city of Santa Clarita is excited to bring back the Pop Up and Play neighborhood series to the community.
The city of Santa Clarita invites artists of all ages to submit original artwork for the 2025 TAP Card Artwork Competition, a unique opportunity to showcase local talent on a limited-edition Santa Clarita Transit TAP card.
Join the city of Santa Clarita Outdoor Recreation for a free Community Hike on Sunday, April 27, 10 a.m. at Towsley Canyon, where adventure meets play with beautiful trails.
LA28 has unveiled the most comprehensive look at the 2028 Olympic venue plan to date, following approval from the International Olympic Committee Executive Board last week.
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) with the Los Angeles County Legislative Delegation, delivered a formal letter on Tuesday, April 15 to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors urging immediate and robust public health action to address the growing crisis at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
As we navigate an ever-changing financial landscape, we at the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control remain committed to serving both the animals in our care and the pet owners who rely on our services.
The city of Santa Clarita will turn the page on a bold new chapter for the Santa Clarita Public Llbrary with the official launch of the Library Express, a fully equipped mobile library designed to bring books, programs and educational resources to every corner of the city.
The Great Southwest Athletic Conference has released the all-conference men's volleyball team for the 2025 season and The Master's University has placed six players on it.
The Master's University beach volleyball team has placed five players on the All-GSAC team for the 2025 season.
The Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee Santa Clara River will meet on Thursday, April 17 from 1–3 p.m.
1954
- Frank Sinatra, Sterling Hayden on streets of Newhall for filming of "Suddenly" [story
]
Get ready for the opportunity to connect, collaborate and celebrate at the Asian Pacific Islander Business Council Connect Lunch 12:30-2 p.m. Thursday, May 8.
