May 31: Cougar Stadium to Host Eriona Grabocka Ministries

Eriona Grabocka Ministries has announced that College of the Canyons’ Cougar Stadium will be hosting a citywide Night of Prayer and Worship on Friday, May 31.

Over the last three years, social problems have increased in Santa Clarita, affecting all age groups. The ministries desires to have, churches, non-profits and residents come together to raise awareness about these matters, including suicide and mental health, homelessness, the rising crime rate and drug use.

This is an outreach event, connecting the community members to organizations and resources aimed at finding impactful ways to alleviate key social concerns. The event will bring together non-profits and faith based organizations that will present real solutions. The goal of the event is to bring unity, foster local business partnerships, stimulate the economy, and address these issues. They also hope to foster collaborative partnerships with the city of Santa Clarita and local businesses to improve the general well-being of the region.

The ministries would like to see Santa Clarita flourish and cannot do this without help. Any support will cover a variety of expenses, including stadium rental, stage set up, sound engineering, lighting, LED screens and promotion. Its goal is to raise $50,000 so it can work together for an efficient outcome.

As a partner, up until May 31, organizations will be promoted on the event sponsorship banner, and social media. All donations are tax deductible.

To donate send checks payable to Eriona Grabocka Ministries Address: 212000 Oxnard St,, PO Box 212, Woodland Hills 91365 or through Zelle at Eriona Grabocka @818-324-5668.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...