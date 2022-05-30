May 31: I-5 Corridor Improvements Will Include Ramp Closures in Burbank

CalTrans has announced that it expects starting Tuesday, May 31, and continuing through Monday, June 6, the Northbound I-5 Orange Grove Avenue On-Ramp will be closed to traffic at all times, day and night.

–Westbound Orange Grove Avenue will be closed to through traffic at First Street, only local traffic will be allowed west of First Street, at all times, day and night.

–A detour will be provided via Third Street to Burbank Boulevard to the Northbound I-5 Burbank Boulevard On-Ramp.

–The Northbound I-5 Burbank Boulevard Off-Ramp may be reduced to one lane and it may be closed to traffic. If closed, use the Empire/San Fernando Boulevard Off-Ramp.

–Detours will be posted when ramps are closed.

–Starting Tuesday, June 7 to mid-July, the Northbound I-5 Orange Grove Avenue On-Ramp will be closed to traffic beginning about 9 p.m. each night, Sunday through Thursday (excluding Friday and Saturday nights) and will reopen by about 6 a.m. the next morning.

–Westbound Orange Grove Avenue will be closed to through traffic at First Street (only local traffic will be allowed west of First Street) beginning about 9 p.m. each night, Sunday through Thursday (excluding Friday and Saturday nights) and will reopen by about 6 a.m. the next morning.

—A detour will be provided via Third Street to Burbank Boulevard to the Northbound I-5 Burbank Boulevard On-Ramp.

–The Northbound I-5 Burbank Boulevard Off-Ramp may be reduced to one lane and, at times, it may be closed to traffic. If closed, use the Northbound I-5 Empire/San Fernando Boulevard Off-Ramp.

–These nightly closures are expected to begin on or about June 7 and continue through mid-July. Dates and times are subject to change.

–Detours will be posted when ramps are closed.

Ongoing Work

Work listed below will occur during daytime hours unless otherwise noted. The schedule is weather-permitting and subject to change.

I-5 at Burbank Boulevard: Crews are working at the Burbank Boulevard interchange and in the I-5 median. Some work may occur at night.

I-5 between Burbank Boulevard and Cohasset Street: Crews are constructing the irrigation system.

Northbound I-5 between Magnolia Boulevard and Burbank Boulevard: Crews are grading, paving and placing K-rails (temporary concrete barriers) before constructing a concrete barrier along the outside shoulder.

I-5 between Magnolia Boulevard and Buena Vista Street: Crews are constructing electrical systems. Some work occurs at night.

I-5 between Magnolia Boulevard and Cohasset Street: Crews are grinding pavement. Work occurs at night.

I-5 between SR-134 (Ventura Freeway) and Buena Vista Street: Crews are planting landscaping.

I-5 at Empire Avenue: Crews are sealing joints. Work occurs at night.

Victory Place at Old Empire Avenue: Crews are installing traffic signals.

Burbank Boulevard, Victory Place and other locations: Crews are sealing joints. Some work occurs at night.

Northbound and Southbound I-5 Lane Closures

Intermittent northbound and southbound lane closures may occur between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., at times reducing I-5 to one or two lanes in either direction.

Northbound and Southbound I-5 Ramp Closures

Some I-5 off-ramps and on-ramps may be closed during the day or at night. Detours are provided.

Street Lane Closures

Intermittent street lane closures may occur during the day or at night on Burbank Boulevard, San Fernando Boulevard, Front Street, Victory Place, Empire Avenue, Old Empire Avenue, Buena Vista Street, Verdugo Avenue, Bonnywood Place, Alameda Avenue or other streets.

For more information visit My5LA.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...