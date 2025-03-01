header image

February 28
1890 - Jenkins ranch hands Dolores Cook and George Walton of Castaic slain by rival William Chormicle and W.A. Gardener [story]
Dolores Cook
May 31: Mardi Gras, ‘The Big Easy’ is Theme of 53rd Boys & Girls Club Auction
| Friday, Feb 28, 2025
bgc-Auction-Big-2025

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley will host its 53rd Annual Benefit Auction on Saturday, May 31, at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.

This year’s theme, announced at the auction theme reveal party by co-auction chairs Di and Jeffery Thompson, is inspired by Mardi Gras.

“The Big Easy: Let the Bidding & Good Times Roll” auction will invite guests to step into a night of New Orleans-inspired elegance, where the spirit of Mardi Gras meets the charm of a grand masquerade soirée. Enjoy an evening of live jazz, exquisite cuisine and exciting auction moments, all in support of local youth.

For over five decades, the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley has been a beacon of hope and opportunity for children and teens. The club provides a safe, supportive and enriching environment where young people can learn, grow and thrive. From academic support and leadership programs to sports, arts and STEM activities, the SCV Boys & Girls Club empowers kids to reach their full potential.

2025 53rd Annual Boys & Girls Club Benefit Auction

Doors Open At 5 p.m.

Program Starts At 7 p.m.

Hyatt Regency Valencia

24500 Town Center Drive,

Valencia, CA 91355

The Boys & Girls Club operates solely on donations from individuals, businesses and organizations that believe in the power of investing in Santa Clarita Valley youth. Without this vital support, the club wouldn’t be able to continue offering the programs and services that benefit so many children and families in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The annual auction is one of the club’s most important fundraising events of the year. By attending, bidding, or donating, you’re directly helping kids receive the guidance, education and encouragement they need to succeed. Every dollar raised goes toward creating brighter futures.

For more information and to buy tickets or sponsorships visit https://scvbgc.org/auction.
