May 31: Newhall Farmer’s Market Celebrates 10th Anniversary

The Newhall Farmer’s Market in Old Town Newhall will celebrate its 10th anniversary on Saturday, May 31.

It is now the largest certified farmers market in North Los Angeles County.

The market offers fresh, California-grown produce as well as local small business vendors and more.

Newhall Farmer’s Market is host to many small family farms that carry seasonal fruit, vegetables, ranch-direct meats and eggs. The market also features local food artisans that bring food products such as artisan bread, baked goods and fresh seafood.

Stop by on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a special celebration.

Old Town Newhall Library parking lot, 24500 Main St.,, Newhall, CA 91321.

Like this: Like Loading...