May 31: Parents Night Out Event at the Cube

Los Angeles County filed a Motion for Preliminary Injunction on Thursday, May 29, in its ongoing lawsuit against Chiquita Canyon Landfill.

The Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus has announced a critically endangered Northern white-cheeked female gibbon was born on Thursday, May 8, to parents Canter and Lucia. The female gibbon baby, who is yet to be named, is the couple's second offspring.

The city of Santa Clarita invites artists to submit artwork for consideration for the upcoming juried art exhibit, “In Orbit” which will be on view from July 7– Oct. 1, at the Newhall Community Center.

The Santa Clarita Planet Fitness club has recently added a trio of plate-loaded machines, equipment traditionally reserved for elite lifting gyms, making strength training accessible for all fitness levels.

The Newhall Farmer's Market in Old Town Newhall will celebrate its 10th anniversary on Saturday, May 30.

The California State Assembly passed two bills authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, in response to the ongoing public health crisis at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill: the Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief Act (AB 27) and the Landfill Fire Safety Act (AB 28).

Our Community Salutes of Santa Clarita and the Kiwanis Club of Santa Clarita hosted it’s first enlistee recognition ceremony on May 17.

The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, will host a Parents Night Out event, 5-9 p.m. Saturday, May 31.

The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley, Friday, May 30.

College of the Canyon's two-sport student-athlete Samantha Miranda Rodriguez is ready to redefine what it means to be a firefighter.

Among several important issues, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider supporting the Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief Act at the Tuesday, June 3 regular board meeting.

Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for the grand opening of Sinjin Martial Arts Academy, Thursday, June 12 at 4 p.m.

The Santa Clarita Artists Association will be hosting a Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking and public meet up Friday, June 13, 9 a.m.-noon at Otto & Sons Nursery.

The Valley Industry Association will host a luncheon Friday, June 20, on the topic of "Workplace Safety: Protecting People, Preventing Risks."

CalArts Celebrates 2025 Graduation with the Theme, ‘Light’ The California Institute of the Arts community, friends and family saw Graduation Courtyard live up to its name as it hosted the class of 2025’s transition from students to alumni. Organized around the theme “light,” the day signaled a time for joy, reflection and the promise of new beginnings.

Ocean Water Use Warning for Los Angeles County Beaches for May 28 The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:

Kick-off Summer with Santa Clarita Summer Events Summer in Santa Clarita is one of the best times of year to soak up the sunshine and experience the city’s vibrant summer events.

Make Your Voice Heard: Join VIA’s Advocacy Committee VIA’s Advocacy Committee explores the top issues affecting businesses and residents of Santa Clarita and works toward real solutions in partnership with elected officials, legislative representatives, and local business leaders.

BOE Adopts $167.2 Billion in State-Assessed Property Values for Fiscal Year 2025-26 The California State Board of Equalization unanimously adopted the $167.2 billion in state-assessed property values of 322 companies within California, including telephone, gas, and electric companies, independent power producers, regulated railroads, and intercounty pipelines.