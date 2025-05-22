May 31: Summer Fun Returns with Santa Clarita Transit’s Beach Bus

The city of Santa Clarita has announced the return of Santa Clarita Transit’s popular Beach Bus service, offering convenient transportation to Ventura Harbor on Saturdays and Sundays from Saturday, May 31 through Sunday, August 31.

The Beach Bus provides residents and visitors a stress-free and relaxing way to enjoy the day at the beach, traveling on the city’s comfortable, air-conditioned commuter express buses.

The Ventura Harbor offers a variety of fun attractions for visitors to look forward to, including the Ventura Harbor Village, where you can enjoy shopping, dining and entertainment, Harbor Cove Beach, ideal for relaxation and family fun, the Visitor Center at Channel Islands National Park, where you can explore and learn about the natural beauty of the Channel Islands and the Ventura Yacht Club, an incredible opportunity to engage in various marine activities and rentals. Visitors can also rent different types of water toys and enjoy Seaside Live Music at Ventura Harbor Village from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Beach Bus fares are $3.50 each way for children and adults and $1.75 each way for senior citizens and persons with disabilities. Riders may pay using the Token Transit mobile app by using the stored value on their TAP card or exact cash, however, monthly passes will not be accepted.

Buses will depart from the Via Princessa Metrolink Station, 19201 Via Princessa, Santa Clarita, CA 91321 and the McBean Regional Transit Center, 24375 Valencia Boulevard, Valencia, CA 91355. The Via Princessa Metrolink Station will depart at 8:22 a.m. and return at 5:53 p.m. The McBean Regional Transit Center will depart at 8:40 a.m. and return at 5:35 p.m. Travelers will arrive at Ventura Harbor, 1960 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura, CA 93001

at 10 a.m. and depart back to Santa Clarita at 4:30 p.m. This program was designed to ensure a full day of beach activities without the stress of freeway driving and finding parking.

Travelers are welcome to bring their beach chairs, coolers and surfboards. For more information on the Beach Bus routes and schedules, please visit SantaClaritaTransit.com/Beach-Bus.

