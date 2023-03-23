May 31: Tickets on Sale for ’14th Annual State of the County’

Uploaded: , Thursday, Mar 23, 2023

By Press Release

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the 14th annual State of the County is scheduled for Wednesday, May 31 at 11:30 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.

The SCV Chamber and Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office have been working to create a dynamic event as the SCV Chamber continues to celebrate its Centennial anniversary.

“Every year, I am excited to partner with the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce to deliver my annual State of the County address,” said Barger. “It’s a milestone year for the Chamber since they are celebrating their 100th year serving our business community in the Santa Clarita Valley, so this year is extra special. Our annual State of the County is also an important opportunity to collectively pause and reflect. A good public policy practice is to take time to examine what we have learned and use that information to inform future strategies. I look forward to having an opportunity to share accomplishments, lessons learned, and my vision for next steps at this convening.”

Barger will address the SCV’s elected officials, prominent business leaders and community influencers as she discusses topics pertinent to our business community and the Santa Clarita Valley. From economic development to housing, mental health resources and job creation, Barger will engage in a conversation about her vision for the future of the SCV and Los Angeles county.

“Supervisor Barger continues to demonstrate her commitment to the well-being and growth of our businesses throughout all sectors,” said Becki Robb, Chair of the SCV Chamber Board. “Now that we have overcome many obstacles over the past several years, we are looking forward to a thriving future ahead and the Supervisor’s vision. It is always a pleasure to interact with Supervisor Barger and engage with her in a thoughtful conversation, this is definitely an event that our community continues to look forward to.”

The SCV Chamber welcomes back UCLA Health for its seventh year as the Title Sponsor for this event. Other confirmed sponsors include Burrtec, California Institute of the Arts, City of Santa Clarita, FivePoint, the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, SoCalGas, Southern California Edison and SchlickArt Photography and Video.

“For the past 100 years, the SCV Chamber has been the leading organization in the Santa Clarita Valley, and we can’t be more excited to bring our 14th State of the County to the community during our Centennial year,” said Ivan Volschenk, President & CEO of the SCV Chamber. “Supervisor Barger has been a great supporter of the business community and the SCV Chamber. We look forward to hearing from her at our annual address which is one of the most highly anticipated events in the third largest city in L.A. County.”

Business who are interested in sponsoring can reach out to hello@scvchamber.com. There will be a limited amount of Gold Sponsorships available, which will include a private VIP reception with Barger.

Tickets are $75 for SCV Chamber members and $85 for nonmembers. For details and ticket reservations visit the Chamber’s website at www.scvchamber.com and click on the Events tab.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...