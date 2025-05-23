May 31: Volunteers Needed for SCV Trail Users Workday

|
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced her full 2025 legislative package, 20 bills that reflect her commitment to community safety, veterans, helping small business and consumer protection.
Six Flags Hurricane Harbor will celebrate its 30th anniversary when it opens for the season on Saturday, May 24, 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Guests will get the first look at the waterpark's multimillion-dollar refurbishment.
Los Angeles County Public Works has reopened Tuna Canyon Road in the Santa Monica Mountains, effective Friday, May 23 at 8 a.m. The scenic canyon road was closed in January during the Palisades Fire.
Volunteers are needed to help clear brush and plant growth from the existing Shadow Glen and Uncle Remi Trails in the SCV on Saturday, May 31.
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, Designing for Success: E-commerce Website Layout and Design Essentials for Beginners, on Monday, May 26 from 10-11 a.m.
The Master's University men's golf team climbed four spots to move into fifth place Thursday, May 22, after the second round of the NAIA Men's Golf National Championships played at the TPC at Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.
Recording the fastest outdoor time in program history, The Master's University women's 4 x 800 relay team finished second at the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Marion, Ind.
Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra will hold its "Spring Encore Concert," 4 p.m. Sunday, May 25 at CalArts' Wild Beast outdoor amphitheater.
1941
- SCV's first real movie house, the American Theater, dedicated in Newhall [story
]
Local educational performing arts charity Mission Opera, together with Bella Cucina Italian Restaurant, has announced “Bella Notte,” a new monthly event starting this Fall that blends the worlds of Italian fine dining, live opera, and community support.
The LEAP Children's Museum is calling on community members to volunteer and help bring hands-on learning and fun to local families during its highly anticipated Summer Pop-Up Series, running from Saturday, June 7 through Sunday, July 6.
Join the Valley Industry Association for a special Cocktails & Conversation event hosting State Senator Suzette Valladares (R-Santa Clarita), Thursday, June 26, from 5:30-7 p.m.
Catfé, a new cat cafe coming soon to the Santa Clarita Valley, is seeking donations to cover renovation costs and city fees.
Students from the College of the Canyons Center for Early Childhood Education, Library Department and the Associated Student Government will host a free "Movie Under the Stars" on Friday, May 30.
U.S. Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, voted on Thursday, May 22, against the House Republican budget proposal that slashes Medicaid, SNAP and other programs that hundreds of thousands of his constituents rely on.
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the return of Santa Clarita Transit’s popular Beach Bus service, offering convenient transportation to Ventura Harbor on Saturdays and Sundays from Saturday, May 31 through Sunday, August 31.
Three local professionals are joining forces to kick off the Backpack Drive, a community-focused initiative designed to support students at Canyon High School and SCV Foster Youth by collecting backpacks stocked with essential school supplies.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is launching a residential soil lead testing program in the area downwind of the Eaton Fire.
The Master's University's Hannah Fredericks finished third in the final of the 10000m on the first day of competition at the 2025 NAIA Track & Field National Championships on the campus of Indiana Wesleyan University on Wednesday, May 21.
It took two days to complete, but the first round of the NAIA Men's Golf Championships is finally in the books, with The Master's University team finding itself in T9 at 7-over after Wednesday, May 21.
1865
- Discoverer Ramon Perea and partner sell Pico Canyon oil claim to Edward Beale & Robert Baker for $300 [story
]
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger served in a lead role at a bipartisan congressional roundtable discussion on wildfire disaster recovery, hosted in the U.S. Capitol by Representatives Judy Chu and Brad Sherman and Senator Alex Padilla.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Palmdale Station has officially launched the Virtual Deputy program,an innovative online platform designed to improve service delivery for non-emergency matters, reduce response times, and more effectively allocate law enforcement resources while offering added convenience for citizens.
The California Department of Education released 2024–25 school enrollment data on DataQuest, showing that the decline in public school enrollment has begun to slow.
