May 31: Volunteers Needed for SCV Trail Users Workday

Volunteers are needed to help clear brush and plant growth from the existing Shadow Glen and Uncle Remi Trails in the SCV on Saturday, May 31.

Ages: 15 YO & Up (Volunteers 17 YO and younger must be accompanied by a parent who is also registered to volunteer.)

Location: Golden Valley Ranch Open Space, Placerita Trailhead, on the north side of Placerita Canyon Road.

Directions: Take Placerita Canyon Road east from the 14 freeway 3.52 miles to the Golden Valley Ranch Open Space, Placerita Trailhead on the left side of the road.

Important: For your safety at this outdoor activity, wear closed-toe work shoes, pants and long sleeve shirt that you don’t mind getting dirty, work gloves, hat and sunscreen. Dressing in layers is best.

Bring drinking water and snacks.

Tools will be provided to those who need them.

Lunch will be provided at 11:30 a.m.

For more information and to sign un, visit https://volunteer.samaritan.com/custom/526/opp_details/13070.

