May 31: Wish Upon a Car Showcase Fundraiser Seeks Volunteers

Get ready for an unforgettable night of cars, music, food and community spirit at WiSH Education Foundation’s Third Annual WiSH Upon A Car Showcase. This highly anticipated event will be held on Saturday, May 31 and needs volunteers for a variety of positions.

The funraiser will be held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the former Sears parking lot at the Valencia Town Center, 24250 Town Center Drive, Valencia CA 91355.

Whether you’re a car enthusiast, a family looking for a fun night out, or someone who wants to support a great cause, this event has something for everyone.

The showcase promises an evening filled with show cars, live music, food and beverages and a wide variety of vendors.

Volunteers will have access to seating, dinner provided by Jersey Mikes and will get two 15-minute breaks to enjoy the cars, vendors, band and more.

All proceeds from the event benefit the William S. Hart School District’s student programs and student wellness initiatives, providing vital support to Santa Clarita Valley students.

Questions? Text Maria at (661) 476-6022 or email WiSHscvVolunteers@Gmail.com.

To sign up visit www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0E4DAEA82EABFCCE9-55856111-wish#/.

Review the available volunteer slots and click on the button to sign up.

For more information on WiSH Upon a Car visit www.eventbrite.com/e/wish-upon-a-car-showcase-tickets-1075193616049.

