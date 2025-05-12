May 31: WiSH Upon a Car Showcase

WiSH Education Foundation will host WiSH Upon a Car Showcase, Saturday, May 31, 6-10 p.m. in the Citrus Street parking lot at Valencia Town Center.

Valencia Town Center is located at 24201 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.

This fundraising event benefits the WiSH Education Foundation and features hot rods, classics, customs, trucks, muscles, exotics and even motorcycles. This unique, family-friendly event has so much more in store for attendees, including live music by Brass Cadillac, vendor booths, food trucks, voting for favorite vehicles, and a 21+ bar area featuring Santa Clarita’s own Lucky Luke Brewery, and the Double Shot Bar.

Want to show off your pride and joy? Registration for cars and trucks is $30 before by Thursday, May 29 at 6 p.m. and $45 on site; space is limited. Registration includes entry for two people and trophies will be awarded in multiple categories. To register a vehicle and/or purchase tickets, visit wisheducationfoundation.org under events.

Entrance tickets are just $5 per person and kids under five are free. Net proceeds go directly towards benefiting student programs in the William S. Hart Union High School District.

For information on becoming a sponsor, please contact wish@hartdistrict.org.

