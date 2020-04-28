May 4: Bridge to Home Virtual Chili Cook Out Fundraiser

Bridge to Home is partnering with Wolf Creek Restaurant & Brewery Company, Salt Creek Grille, The Local Pub & Grill, and Old Town Junction for a fundraising event.

On Monday, May 4, customers can enjoy a take-out a chili dinner for four for a $100 donation from any of the partnering restaurants.

The dinner for four includes chili, corn bread, salad with a choice of dressing, and choice of beverage.

Customers can purchase a Virtual Chili Cook Out ticket on Bridge to Home’s website at www.btohome.org. Tickets are on sale now. Customers are requested to order their virtual ticket online by 12:00 p.m., Sunday, May 3.

Bridge to Home is implementing this fundraiser to support their programs and local businesses, while offering a fun and delicious take out dinner for residents in Santa Clarita. The event raises critical funds needed during the COVID-19 crisis and will immediately support programs that help people in our community who are vulnerable to homelessness. Three major community-based fundraisers scheduled for April and May 2020 were cancelled due to safe social distancing. These events generate approximately $35,000. increased costs due to moving the shelter and an increase in the number of people served at Bridge to Home, and expanded services related to this crisis.

Bridge to Home is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization located in the Santa Clarita Valley. Their mission is to provide shelter, support services and permanent affordable housing, and to advocate for sustainable solutions for our neighbors in need.