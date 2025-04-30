header image

1973 - Watergate figure H.R. "Bob" Haldeman, a former CalArts board member, resigns from Nixon White House
May 4: Celebrate Our Special Needs Community At FestAbility
Wednesday, Apr 30, 2025
Water drop


The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to FestAbility, presented by UCLA Health, on Sunday, May 4, from 12 to 3 p.m. at West Creek Park (24247 Village Circle Drive).

FestAbility (formerly known as Free to be Me) is celebrating its fourth year of bringing together Santa Clarita’s special needs community and their families for a fun and inclusive afternoon.

Free to attend and enjoy, FestAbility offers residents of all ages and abilities the opportunity to interact with inclusive organizations, enjoy hands-on arts and crafts, engage in a community drum circle, get their face painted, as well as meet and take photos with characters from Star Wars, in addition to stilt walkers. Attendees will also have the opportunity to experience adapted sports activities such as basketball, soccer, dance, cheer, volleyball, golf and street hockey, all tailored to accommodate players of all abilities.

The day will also feature a lively schedule of performances from local organizations on the Community Stage:

12:00 – 12:10 p.m. – Bright Star Martial Arts

12:15 – 12:30 p.m. – Major Impact Theater

12:35 – 12:50 p.m. – Pro Wrestling Odyssey (Secondary Stage)

12:50 – 1:00 p.m. – Include Everyone Project SCV

1:05 – 1:15 p.m. – Dance Studio 84

1:20 – 1:30 p.m. – City of Santa Clarita Libraries Active Storytelling

1:35 – 1:45 p.m. – Bright Star Martial Arts

1:50 – 2:05 p.m. – Major Impact Theater

2:10 – 2:25 p.m. – Pro Wrestling Odyssey (Secondary Stage)

2:25 – 2:35 p.m. – Include Everyone Project SCV

2:40 – 2:50 p.m. – Dance Studio 84

2:50 – 3:00 p.m. – Pro Wrestling Odyssey (Secondary Stage)

West Creek Park’s inclusive playground, featuring ramps, a roller slide designed to reduce static electricity for individuals with cochlear implants and specialized equipment like the We-Go-Swing and We-Go-Round, will be open for all to enjoy. Inclusion aides will also be available throughout the park to provide live instruction and assistance, ensuring that every child can participate safely and comfortably.

To further create an inclusive environment, FestAbility will offer a sensory-friendly Chill Zone for individuals who may need a quiet place to relax away from noise and crowds. Therapy animals, including Nigerian Dwarf goats, mini donkeys and therapy dogs from organizations like SRD Straightening Reigns Foundation, Giving Paws and Guide Dogs of America/Tender Loving Canines, will be on-site to offer calming, therapeutic interactions.

Other highlights include active storytelling sessions led by the Santa Clarita Public Library featuring the brand-new Library Express, a Touch-a-Truck experience where kids can explore emergency and service vehicles, delicious eats from food trucks and an exciting raffle for attendees.

For more information about FestAbility, please visit SantaClarita.gov/FestAbility or contact the city of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events Office at (661) 250-3787 or aeo@santaclarita.gov.
