May 4: Child & Family ‘Taste of the Town’ Tickets on Sale

Taste of the Town, Santa Clarita’s premier outdoor food and wine event that serves as an important fundraiser for the Child & Family Center will be held on Sunday, May 4.

The event will be held at the Blomgren Ranch, 15142 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91390.

Enjoy unlimited tastes from Santa Clarita’s finest restaurants, caterers, beer and wine purveyors..

Tickets are on sale now.

$150 VIP Admission: 1-5 p.m.

$95 General Admission: 2-5 p.m.

Taste of the Town is Child & Family’s largest fundraiser and more important than ever. Over the past year, Child & Family therapists and case managers have continued to help over 1,200 children, teens and families in the community who struggle with anxiety, depression, drug and alcohol abuse and domestic violence situations. Your support helps provide funding to continue to provide these crucial services.

For tickets visit www.childfamilycenter.org/taste-of-the-town-tickets.

