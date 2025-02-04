May 4: ‘FestAbility’ Celebrates Special Needs Community at West Creek

The city of Santa Clarita will host “FestAbility,” presented by UCLA Health, formerly known as the Free To Be Me Festival, for its fourth consecutive year on Sunday, May 4, from noon to 3 p.m.

celebrate Santa Clarita’s special needs community and their families at West Creek Park, 24247 Village Circle Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91354.

FestAbility offers families the opportunity to interact with inclusive organizations, participate in hands-on arts and crafts and enjoy local adaptive performances.

This free event will showcase live demonstrations by organizations that offer programming for individuals with special needs. Attendees can look forward to multiple arts and crafts experiences, face painting and character appearances along with chances to interact with first responders. Organizations that provide recreational opportunities for individuals with special needs will also offer sports activities like basketball, volleyball, golf, street hockey and soccer, adapted to accommodate players of all abilities.

West Creek Park features an inclusive play area, equipped with ramps for easy accessibility, a roller slide designed to reduce static for individuals with cochlear implants and specialized equipment such as a We-Go-Swing and a We-Go-Round with abundant room for multiple users. Inclusion aids will be on hand to ensure all attendees enjoy these amenities with ease.

A sensory-friendly Chill Zone will be available for attendees who need a quiet space to relax away from the noise and crowds.

Additionally, therapy animals will be on-site to provide calming and therapeutic interactions.

This event is free and open to residents of all ages and abilities. Stay tuned for future updates, including a full schedule of performances, in the coming weeks.

For more information about FestAbility, please visit SantaClarita.gov/FestAbility or contact the city of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events Office at (661) 250-3787 or aeo@santaclarita.gov.

