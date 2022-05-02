May 4: Hart District Governing Board Regular Meeting

Course Name: Film & Literature Grade: 12 Department: English In this one-semester course, students will meet Common Core English standards by watching films, completing short readings, participating in discussions, and writing pieces of various lengths and purposes. Special attention will be given to close reading of film as texts and developing compelling arguments as to their interpretation. In addition, texts will focus on themes of issues related to race, gender, and class in American and other societies. Important to note: course goals will be met by short film clips, not full-length feature films. Course Name: Theater Appreciation A/B Grade: 9-12 Department: Fine Arts This two-semester course offers students interested in the theater the opportunity to learn about the art of theater through critique, reviews, and discussion. Students will watch and explore a range of productions from different countries and in different styles. They will work on assignments that discuss the impact of the performance on the audience, explore how the social context of the production impacts decisions made by the directors, and consider how the technical aspects of the production impact the story telling. Course Name: Theater IV Student Theater Company A/B Grade: 11-12 Department: Fine Arts This two-semester course offers students the opportunity to manage and run a small theater company, taking their learning and experience of Theater II and III and applying it to their own performance projects. Theater IV will allow students the chance to experiment with how we tell stories and for what purpose. We will focus on replicating real-world theater company structures and practices, offering roles in tech, acting, direction, and script writing. The Black Box Theater will be the performance venue for this class, where they will be asked to experiment with audience configurations and experiences and be responsible for managing the technical aspects of the space. Adaptations of classics for a contemporary audience, and using plays from different cultures and time periods, will also be central to this class.