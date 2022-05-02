May 4: Hart District Governing Board Regular Meeting

The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will take place Wednesday, May 4, beginning with a closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
This will be an in-person meeting held at the Administrative Center, located at 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita.
A member of the audience may address the Board on items listed in Closed Session by completing a Speaker Card. Please use the microphone and state your name (optional). No action will be taken at this time, and the Board President will limit comment time to 2 (two) minutes. If you wish to speak regarding an item not appearing on the Closed Session agenda, please make your comments during the Public Session (see below).
The agenda can be viewed in its entirety below.
Regular Meeting of the Governing Board
William S. Hart Union HSD
May 04, 2022 7:00PM
(Closed Session 5:00 p.m.) This will be an in-person meeting. Administrative Center, 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, California. The meeting can also be viewed on YouTube at: https://youtu.be/dqZLgik9D9E
I. Call to Order
I.A. Roll Call and Establishment of Quorum
II. First Closed Session
II.A. Public Comments for Closed Session Items
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A member of the audience may address the Board on items listed in Closed Session by completing a Speaker Card. Please use the microphone and state your name (optional). No action will be taken at this time, and the Board President will limit comment time to 2 (two) minutes. If you wish to speak regarding an item not appearing on the Closed Session agenda, please make your comments during the Public Session (see below).
II.B. First Closed Session Items
II.B.1. Conference with Legal Counsel – Anticipated Litigation – Significant exposure to litigation (per Government Code Section 54956.9(2)(d) – One potential case
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Conference with legal counsel.
II.B.2. Liability Claim (per Government Code Section 54956.95) Claimant: Student, Claim Against: William S. Hart Union High School District
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Consideration of liability claim.
II.B.3. Public Employee Appointment/Discipline/Dismissal/Release/Reassignment/Non-reelection (per Government Code Section 54957)
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Public employee appointment/discipline/dismissal/release/reassignment/non-reelection.
II.B.4. Conference with Labor Negotiator: Michael Vierra – Negotiations with Hart District Teachers Association (per Government Code Section 54957.6)
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Negotiations with Hart District Teachers Association.
II.B.5. Conference with Labor Negotiator: Michael Vierra – Negotiations with California School Employees Association Chapter 349 (per Government Code Section 54957.6)
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Negotiations with California School Employees Association.
II.B.6. Appointment of Director of Human Resources (per Government Code Section 54957)
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Consideration of appointment of Director of Human Resources.
II.B.7. Public Employee Performance Evaluation – Superintendent (2021/22) (per Government Code 54957)
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Public employee performance evaluation.
II.C. Reconvene to Public Session
III. Organization
III.A. Report of First Closed Session Action
III.B. Re-Establishment of Quorum
III.C. Pledge of Allegiance
III.D. Approval of Agenda
IV. Recognitions by Board
IV.A. Recognition of HOSA-Future Health Professionals Program
Speaker:
Mike Kuhlman, Superintendent
Quick Summary / Abstract:
The Board will recognize the Valencia chapter of HOSA-Future Health Professionals, which includes students from Valencia High School and Rio Norte Junior High School, for their accomplishments at the California HOSA State Leadership Conference. In addition, the Board will recognize Valencia High School Medical Science Academy Teacher Jonathan Gedalia who was selected as the HOSA Advisor of the Year.
V. Communications
V.A. Board Member Reports
V.B. Student Board Member Report
V.C. Employee Association Leadership
V.C.1. Hart District Teachers Association (HDTA) President John Minkus
V.C.2. California School Employees Association (CSEA) Chapter 349 President Janice Dennington
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Staff will present a candidate for the position of Director of Human Resources.
Financial Impact:
Appropriate placement on the certificated management salary schedule.
Recommended Motion:
Approve candidate presented for the Director of Human Resources.
VII. Public Comments
Quick Summary / Abstract:
If you wish to address the Governing Board on a topic within the subject matter of its jurisdiction, please complete the Request to Address the Board form and return it to the Secretary to the Board prior to the beginning of the item. Comments regarding the Consent Calendar will be taken during Public Comments. Please use the microphone and state your name (optional). No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda, and the Board President will limit your comments to 2 (two) minutes. The President may limit public comment time based on the number of persons who wish to speak. If you wish to speak regarding an item that appears on the agenda, you will be called upon to make your comments at the time the item is discussed by the Board.
VIII. Information Items
VIII.A. A-G Completion Improvement Grant Plan
Speaker:
Jan Daisher, Director of Special Programs and Professional Development
Quick Summary / Abstract:
The A-G Completion Improvement Grant Program has been established for the purpose of providing additional supports to local educational agencies to help increase the number of California high school students, particularly unduplicated pupils, who graduate from high school having completed the A-G California university requirements.
Rationale:
Districts receiving the A-G Completion Improvement Grant funds shall develop a plan to increase the amount of pupils who graduate with A-G eligibility, including increased services for unduplicated pupils. The plan shall describe services and activities that directly support pupil access to, and successful completion of, the A-G course requirements, and provide students with credit recovery opportunities to ensure that students are able to graduate on time.
The plan shall be discussed at a regularly scheduled meeting by the governing board of the school district and adopted at a subsequent regularly scheduled meeting.
Financial Impact:
The District has been allocated $1,868,834.00 These funds are available for spending through the 2025-26 fiscal year.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the A-G Completion Improvement Grant Plan.
John-Anthony Muraki, Director of Classified Personnel
Quick Summary / Abstract:
The Personnel Commission’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2022/23 is presented for discussion and review.
Rationale:
The Personnel Commission will conduct a public hearing on its proposed 2022/23 budget on May 12, 2022. The Personnel Commission Budget for fiscal year 2022/23 is being presented to the Governing Board. Please consider the following information:
1. Salary Statutory and Health Benefits (Object 2000/3000)
Salaries reflect all applicable salary step and longevity increments for Personnel Commission staff. The District Director of Fiscal Services provided the salary, statutory benefit and health benefit costs.
2. Supplies and Equipment Replacement (Object 4000)
Amounts to cover general supplies, equipment, and expenses are budgeted as is essential in supporting the services provided.
3. Operating Expenses (Object 5000)
The budget includes funds to cover the cost of standard operating expenses, such as the online application system, test scanner, recruitment ads, commission memberships, and expenses incurred when using exam raters from other districts.
Financial Impact:
The proposed Personnel Commission Budget for 2022/23 has a fiscal implication of $709,513 from the Unrestricted General Fund.
Senate Bill (SB) No. 328 requires the school day for middle schools and high schools to begin no earlier than 8:00 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., respectively, effective July 1, 2022. Staff will give an update on the implementation of SB 328 in the Hart District.
Resolution No. 21/22-38 recognizes May 15-21, 2022, as Classified School Employee Week. The California State Legislature adopted the third full week of May each year as Classified School Employee Week with the passage of SB 1552 (Campbell) in 1986. The week will be celebrated by school districts and schools workers across the State in recognition of the many fine contributions classified employees make to the education community.
Recommended Motion:
Adopt Resolution No. 21/22-38 recognizing May 15-21, 2022, as Classified School Employee Week.
IX.B. Recognition of School Lunch Hero Day, May 6, 2022
Speaker:
Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
The William S. Hart Union High School District recognizes School Lunch Hero Day on May 6, 2022.
Rationale:
Preparing healthy food, adhering to strict nutrition standards, navigating student food allergies, offering service with a smile, and preparing and serving the students of the Santa Clarita Valley; school food service professionals do it all! To celebrate their hard work and commitment, the William S. Hart Union High School District recognizes School Lunch Hero Day on May 6, 2022.
IX.C. Resolution No. 21/22-37 – Authorization For Cash Transfers Between Funds for Fiscal Year 2022/23
Speaker:
Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A request for delegated authority to process routine interfund cash transfers to the Superintendent or designee for fiscal year 2022/23 is presented for approval.
Rationale:
During the normal course of business operations, there are routine interfund accounting activities that take place that necessitate the need of cash transfers. Staff is requesting that the Board delegate the authority to process routine interfund cash transfers to the Superintendent or designee. The amount of any single interfund cash transfer shall not exceed $25,000,000.
Financial Impact:
Recommended Motion:
Approve Resolution No. 21/22-37 delegating authority to the Superintendent or designee to allow interfund cash transfers in an amount not to exceed $25,000,000.
IX.D. Resolution No. 21/22-40 – Annual Delegation of Administrative Authority to Process Routine Budget Revisions, Adjustments, and Transfers
Speaker:
Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Resolution No. 21/22-40 delegating administrative authority to the Superintendent or designee, as specified, to process routine budget revisions, adjustments, and transfers in 2022/23 is presented for adoption.
Rationale:
The Los Angeles County Office of Education (LACOE) allows the Governing Board to delegate administrative authority, through the adoption of a formal resolution, to the Superintendent, or alternate designee, to provide for the processing of certain routine budget revisions.
Resolution No. 21/22-40 will allow the Business Office staff, with the Superintendent’s approval, to prepare and submit routine budget revisions (technical adjustments within or between expenditure accounts and within or between resources necessary for the payment of District obligations) to LACOE for processing prior to Governing Board approval. All routine budget revisions will be submitted to the Governing Board for adoption and ratification with the District’s interim reports and in conjunction with the annual year-end closing of the District’s financial records.
Routine budget revisions will not include any revisions, adjustments, or transfers impacting fund balance (i.e. increasing or decreasing revenues, reducing or increasing fund balance, or transfers between funds). Such non-routine budget adjustments will continue to be presented to the Governing Board for approval prior to processing and submission to LACOE for review and approval.
This resolution is only effective for the 2022/23 fiscal year.
Recommended Motion:
Adopt Resolution No. 21/22-40 delegating administrative authority to the Superintendent or designee, as specified, to process routine budget revisions, adjustments, and transfers in 2022/23.
IX.E. Resolution No. 21/22-44 – Resolution to Reduce the Hours of or Not Reemploy Certain Classified Employees for the 2022/23 School Year
Speaker:
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Resolution No. 21/22- 44, authorizing the layoff of classified employees in the William S. Hart Union High School District pursuant to Education Code section 45117.
Rationale:
Due to lack of work and/or funding, the District is forced to eliminate 11.68 full-time equivalent (full time equivalent) employees in the classified service. Approval of Resolution No. 21/22 -44 authorizes the layoff/reduction in force of 11.68 FTE employees in classified service effective July 1, 2022.
Recommended Motion:
Adopt Resolution No. 21/22-44 to layoff classified employees of the District pursuant to Education Code section 45117.
IX.F. Site-Based Decision – Hart High School 2022/23
Speaker:
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A site-based decision at Hart High School is presented for approval.
Rationale:
On Monday, March 28, and Tuesday, March 29, 2022, the certificated faculty of Hart High School participated in a site-based vote on a proposal to adjust the bell schedule to accommodate the required 8:30 a.m. start time for California high schools beginning with the 2022/23 school year. The proposal passed with a 91 percent vote.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the site-based decision at Hart High School for the 2022/23 school year.
Revised Board policy (BP), administrative regulations (AR), and exhibit (E) are being brought to the Board for a second reading.
Rationale:
The following Board policy, administrative regulations, and exhibit are being brought to the Board for a second reading and for approval of the revised Board policy. No changes were made since the first reading at the April 13, 2022, Regular Governing Board meeting.
E 1330 Use of School Facilities
BP/AR 3514.1 Hazardous Substances
AR 3515.6 Criminal Background Checks for Contractors
X.B.2. Memorandum of Understanding Between the William S. Hart Union High School District and the Hart District Teachers Association Regarding Hourly Salary for the 2022/23 School Year
Speaker:
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the William S. Hart Union High School District and the Hart District Teachers Association regarding the hourly rate for unit members for specific alternative dispute including, but not limited to, tutoring, assessments, summer camps, curriculum development, and social emotional support services conducted outside of the professional day through grant funding, for the 2022/23 school year is presented for approval.
Rationale:
The MOU will maintain the increased hourly rate to support student academic achievement, mitigate learning loss, increase social/emotional support, and provide instructional support to staff related to COVID-19 school closures. The increased hourly rate will also remain in effect, through grant funding, for services rendered to address alternative dispute resolution and learning recovery. This MOU will terminate on June 30, 2023.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the Memorandum of Understanding between the William S. Hart Union High School District and the Hart District Teachers Association regarding the hourly rate for unit members for specific intervention services for the 2022/23 school year.
X.B.3. Memorandum of Understanding Between the William S. Hart Union High School District and California School Employee Association Chapter 349 regarding the March 2, 2022, Layoff Resolution
Speaker:
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the California School Employees Association (CSEA) and the William S. Hart Union High School District regarding the effects of the March 2, 2022, layoff resolution is presented for approval .
Recommended Motion:
Approve the MOU between CSEA and the William S. Hart Union High School District regarding the March 2, 2022, layoff resolution.
X.C.1. Recommendation of Textbook/Instructional Materials Adoption, 2022/23
Speaker:
David N. LeBarron, Director of Curriculum and Assessment
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A textbook has been recommended for adoption for the 2022/23 school year.
Rationale:
Look Both Ways: A Tale Told in Ten Blocks– Publisher: Atheneum Books – Author: Reynolds– Course Area: – English – Grades: 8 – Look Both Ways: A Tale Told in Ten Blocks, by Jason Reynolds, is a set of ten interconnected short stories that tell tales about students walking home from school. Each story can stand alone or can be read together as a larger piece. This book, which was named a 2020 Coretta Scott King Honor Book, will be a good match for readers who struggle with long chapter books and also a good match for advanced readers who appreciate literary qualities. Look Both Ways: A Tale Told in Ten Blocks has a wide variety of characters, many of whom resemble students in our district and at Placerita Junior High, and is a study in point of view and descriptive writing. Various, age-appropriate themes are addressed including family and friendship, loss and grief, overcoming obstacles, and celebrating much that is good in life.
Financial Impact:
Funding from school SFA funds.
Recommended Motion:
Approve textbook, as referenced above, for public review.
X.C.2. New/Revised Course Adoptions, 2022/23
Speaker:
David N. LeBarron, Director of Curriculum and Assessment
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Courses are being recommended for adoption for use beginning in the 2022/23 school year.
Rationale:
Course Name: Film & Literature
Grade: 12
Department: English
In this one-semester course, students will meet Common Core English standards by watching films, completing short readings, participating in discussions, and writing pieces of various lengths and purposes. Special attention will be given to close reading of film as texts and developing compelling arguments as to their interpretation. In addition, texts will focus on themes of issues related to race, gender, and class in American and other societies. Important to note: course goals will be met by short film clips, not full-length feature films.
Course Name: Theater Appreciation A/B
Grade: 9-12
Department: Fine Arts
This two-semester course offers students interested in the theater the opportunity to learn about the art of theater through critique, reviews, and discussion. Students will watch and explore a range of productions from different countries and in different styles. They will work on assignments that discuss the impact of the performance on the audience, explore how the social context of the production impacts decisions made by the directors, and consider how the technical aspects of the production impact the story telling.
Course Name: Theater IV Student Theater Company A/B
Grade: 11-12
Department: Fine Arts
This two-semester course offers students the opportunity to manage and run a small theater company, taking their learning and experience of Theater II and III and applying it to their own performance projects. Theater IV will allow students the chance to experiment with how we tell stories and for what purpose. We will focus on replicating real-world theater company structures and practices, offering roles in tech, acting, direction, and script writing. The Black Box Theater will be the performance venue for this class, where they will be asked to experiment with audience configurations and experiences and be responsible for managing the technical aspects of the space. Adaptations of classics for a contemporary audience, and using plays from different cultures and time periods, will also be central to this class.
Recommended Motion:
Approve courses, as referenced above, for use beginning in 2022/23.
X.C.3. Request for Overnight/Out-of-State Trips – Hart, Saugus, Valencia, and Rancho Pico Junior High Schools
Speaker:
Mike Kuhlman, Superintendent
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Approve overnight/out-of-state student trip requests from Hart High School (Cheer), Saugus High School (Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), Yearbook, Dance), Valencia High School (Medical Science Academy (MSA)), and Rancho Pico Junior High School (Yearbook, Associated Student Body (ASB)).
Rationale:
The submitted trip requests have been reviewed and meet all requirements established by Board Policy and Administrative Regulation 3541.1. The trip requests signed by Hart High School Principal Jason d’Autremont, Saugus High School Principal Geni Peterson Henry, Valencia High School Principal Pete Getz, and Rancho Pico Junior High School Principal Catherine Nicholas are attached.
Recommended Motion:
Approve trips: HHS Cheer, La Quinta, 7/29-8/1/22; SHS FBLA, Simi Valley, 6/24-25/22; SHS Yearbook, Riverside, 7/14-17/22; SHS Dance, Burbank, 7/22-24/22; VHS MSA, Nashville, TN, 6/21-26/22; RPJHS Yearbook, Riverside, 7/14-17/22; RPJHS ASB, Santa Barbara, 7/18-20/22.
X.C.4. Capturing Kids’ Hearts District By Design Renewal Agreement 2022-23
Speaker:
Jan Daisher, Director of Special Programs and Professional Development
Quick Summary / Abstract:
The Flippen Group is being contracted to provide districtwide professional development in the Capturing Kids’ Hearts process through a District By Design agreement for renewal of services from July 2022 through June 2023.
Rationale:
Capturing Kids’ Hearts, a research-based process supporting social-emotional learning developed by the Flippen Group, is implemented at numerous schools throughout the District. The program focuses on building positive school climate and culture through building relationships and leadership capacity. Through this agreement, staff across the District will receive training in Capturing Kids’ Hearts 1, Coaching Greatness, Process Champions, Recharged sessions, Campus TrAction Pac support, and CKH Premium campus support.
Financial Impact:
Training costs of $87,500.00 plus preapproved travel expenses will be paid through Title II professional development funds.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the Capturing Kids’ Hearts District By Design Contract Renewal Agreement for 2022-2023.
X.C.5. Revisions to School Plan for Student Achievement (Golden Valley and Canyon High Schools)
Speaker:
Jan Daisher, Director of Special Programs and Professional Development
Quick Summary / Abstract:
State and federal laws require schools to annually review and update their School Plan for Student Achievement. These site-specific plans describe school improvement activities that are supported with categorical funds.
Rationale:
State and federal laws require schools to annually review and update their School Plan for Student Achievement. These site-specific plans describe school improvement activities that are supported with categorical funds. As required by Senate Bill 374, each school leadership, site council, and advisory committee conducted a comprehensive needs assessment as well as an analysis of student achievement data based on the California Dashboard to develop objectives for their action plan.
Analysis of the plans reveal necessary updates and revisions. Each school site council has approved the revisions, after consulting with the school leadership team and advisory council, and recommends them to the Board for approval. All legal requirements remain in place for the plan that was approved in July 2021. Annual evaluations conducted at that time meet the requirements of Board Policy 6190.
Attached are the revisions for the school plans for Golden Valley High School and Canyon High School for the 2021/22 school year. Goals and action plans remain aligned with Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP) District goals and school goals for increased student achievement.
Financial Impact:
School plans account for the spending of Title I federal grant money allocated to school sites specifically for increasing student achievement at schools with a minimum of 40 percent socioeconomically disadvantaged students. The revisions modify the actions and services within the plan guiding how funds will be spent at the school site.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the revisions to the School Plans for Student Achievement for Golden Valley High School and Canyon High School.
In accordance with California Education Code Section 42603, Resolution No. 21/22-39 authorizes temporary borrowing between funds when necessary to cover cash flow requirements and to permit the payment of obligations. This resolution is an annual, routine authorization provided to the Los Angeles County Office of Education to document the Governing Board’s approval of temporary borrowing if necessary.
Recommended Motion:
Adopt Resolution No. 21/22-39 authorizing temporary interfund cash borrowing for 2022/23 in accordance with Education Code Section 42603.
X.D.2. Resolution No. 21/22-41 Solid Waste and Trash Handling by means of Public Resources Code 40059
Speaker:
Leigh Hansen, Director of Purchasing and Warehouse
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Resolution No. 21/22-41 to authorize the procurement of solid waste and trash handling by means of Public Resources Code 40059 is presented for approval.
Rationale:
California Public Resources Code Section 40059 states that the District may, upon determining that aspects of solid waste and trash handling services are of a local concern, authorize the procurement of solid waste and trash handling services by means of a contract without competitive bidding.
Resolution No. 21/22-41 states the intention of the Governing Board to allow District staff to request and evaluate quotes from various qualified vendors and negotiate terms of a contract with a vendor that meets the District’s needs as it determines are in the best interest of the District.
Recommended Motion:
Adopt Resolution No. 21/22-41 for the procurement of solid waste and trash handling by means of Public Resource Code 40059.
X.D.3. Year-End Appropriation Transfers for 2021/22
Speaker:
Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Authorization is requested for the County Superintendent of Schools to make year-end appropriation transfers.
Rationale:
California Education Code Section 42601 authorizes the County Superintendent of Schools, with Governing Board approval, to identify and make budget transfers, as necessary, to ensure the District’s payment of obligations at the close of a school year. The attached authorization is provided annually by the Los Angeles County Office of Education to document the Governing Board’s approval. Possible budget transfers include those between expenditure classifications, the committed or assigned fund balance, or the unassigned fund balance. This annual, routine approval is necessary to close the 2021/22 fiscal year financials.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the attached authorization allowing the County Superintendent of Schools to make year-end appropriation transfers, as needed, for the 2021/22 fiscal year.
X.D.4. Contract for Best Advantage System Fiscal Year 2022/2023 (Los Angeles County Office of Education)
Speaker:
Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A contract with the Los Angeles County Office of Education for use of the Best Advantage System – Financial (FIN) in 2022/23 is presented for approval.
Rationale:
The District has contracted with the Los Angeles County Office of Education (LACOE) as an “interface” district for the Business Enhancement System Transformation (BEST) Project. The BEST Project is LACOE’s effort to procure a new, integrated financial and human capital management system to replace the current HRS and PeopleSoft Systems. In November 2016, the Governing Board authorized the District to enter into an agreement to return to full-use of the County’s systems upon completion of the BEST Project.
This contract for the BEST Advantage System – Financial (FIN) reflects the District’s continuing status as an interface district for the 2022/23 fiscal year (effective July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023), and may be amended by mutual written consent or terminated by either party with thirty (30) days advance written notice.
Financial Impact:
Total cost of $42,476 to be paid from the general fund (01.0).
Recommended Motion:
Approve a contract with the Los Angeles County Office of Education for use of the Best Advantage System – Financial (FIN) for District use.
X.D.5. Agreement for Football Helmet and Shoulder Pad Reconditioning (Riddell/All-American)
Speaker:
Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
The agreement with Riddell/All-American (Riddell) has been established to create a mutual partnership for the reconditioning of football helmets and shoulder pads for the seven comprehensive high schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District.
Rationale:
Education Code 17578 mandates that the District shall provide for the annual cleaning, sterilizing, and necessary repair of football equipment. Football helmets worn by participants in high school interscholastic football must be certified for use by the National Operating Committee on Standards for Athletic Equipment (NOCSAE), or any other recognized certifying agency in the field.
The term of the agreement is for the 2022/23 school year. The following schools will be included in the agreement: Canyon High School, Castaic High School, Golden Valley High School, Hart High School, Saugus High School, Valencia High School, and West Ranch High School.
Financial Impact:
Annual cost not to exceed $70,000 to be paid from the General Fund (01.0).
Recommended Motion:
Approve agreement with Riddell/All-American for reconditioning of football helmets and shoulder pads.
X.D.7. Renewal Agreement for Mandate Program Services (Capitol Advisors Group, LLC)
Speaker:
Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
An agreement with Capitol Advisors Group, LLC, for compliance advisory services related to the Mandate Block Grant program, as well as assistance in the preparation and filing of reimbursement claims for newly claimable mandate programs is submitted for renewal.
Rationale:
The District has determined to annually opt into Capitol Advisors Group’s services for the mandate block grant program and the mandate claim reimbursement process. Key components of Capitol Advisors services is assisting the District in assuring compliance in relation to California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress testing and mandated reporter training.
Financial Impact:
Annual fee of $12,900 to be paid from the General Fund (01.0) in quarterly installments of $3,225, which includes all travel and lodging expenses that may be incurred by Capitol Advisors Group, LLC, in connection with the agreement’s scope of services.
Recommended Motion:
Approve renewal of the mandate program agreement with Capitol Advisors Group, LLC, for the period of July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023.
X.D.8. Renewal of Agreement for Underground Storage Tank Maintenance (Del Real Testing)
Speaker:
Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
An agreement with Del Real Testing for underground storage tank operation and maintenance and annual inspection of the underground storage tanks for July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023, is submitted for renewal.
Rationale:
Del Real Testing will oversee the operation and maintenance of the District’s underground storage tanks. Del Real Testing performs the following services: secures annual permit and monitoring registration, inspects site monthly, completes required forms, schedules annual required tests, prepares required paperwork to file with government agencies, and provides annual certification of the District’s monitoring system (Veeder Root TLS 350).
The District will periodically utilize Del Real Testing for repairs to various items, including the diesel/gas system pumps, nozzles, tanks, and monitoring system.
Financial Impact:
Annual cost of $10,000 to be paid from the General Fund (01.0).
Recommended Motion:
Approve renewal with Del Real Testing for underground storage tank operation and maintenance and annual inspection of the underground storage tanks for 2022/23.
X.D.9. Renewal Agreement for Co-Curricular Trip Management Software (BusHive, Inc.)
Speaker:
Brad Renison, Director of Transportation
Quick Summary / Abstract:
An agreement with BusHive, Inc., for co-curricular trip management software is submitted for renewal.
Rationale:
BusHive field trip management software is a cloud based customized planner that can be accessed from any location that has internet access. Features include custom trip approval layers, generation of trip reports, trip cost calculations, invoicing, and the generation of financial reports for school site budgeting.
Financial Impact:
Total cost for the fiscal year is $8,100.
Recommended Motion:
Approve renewal for co-curricular trip management software agreement with BusHive, Inc., for the period of July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023.
X.D.10. Purchasing through California-Approved Piggyback Contracts
Speaker:
Leigh Hansen, Director of Purchasing and Warehouse
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Board Policy 3311(a) provides that the District may piggyback with the contract of another public agency or corporation when the Board has determined it in the District’s best interest. The term “piggyback” is associated with Public Contract Code Section 20118, which allows public entities to acquire property by participating in an existing contract of another public entity.
Rationale:
Piggybacking with another public entity contract allows the District to take advantage of lower costs realized through economies-of-scale and also avoids the time and expense of a public bid process. Each piggyback contract is evaluated for participation and usage. When the District’s need is greater than the piggyback contract participation or usage, the District will author and publish its own bid to obtain best cost. Administrative Regulation 3311(a) further defines that when bids are not required, District staff shall make a good faith effort to secure quotes.
Staff requests the use of the following California-approved piggyback contracts during the 2021/22 fiscal year:
GSA Contract – Contract GSA MAS GS-07F-0326T – for alarm and signal systems/facility management systems equipment
Recommended Motion:
Approve the procurement of various items via California-approved piggyback contracts for the 2021/22 fiscal year pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 20118 and Board Policy 3311(a).
X.D.11. Acceptance of Donations
Speaker:
Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Donations for Castaic High School are submitted for acceptance.
Rationale:
Skieslearn.com would like to donate lab consumables, and Amgen Biotech Experience would like to donate lab supplies to the Castaic High School Science Department.
Financial Impact:
The value of the lab consumables is $300.
The value of the lab supplies is $1050.
Recommended Motion:
Accept the donation of the lab consumables from Skieslearn.com and the donation of Science supplies from Amgen Biotech Experience for the Castaic High School Science Department.
X.D.12. Prequalification List Per Public Contract Code Section 20111.6 (April 2022)
Speaker:
Leigh Hansen, Director of Purchasing and Warehouse
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Ratify general contractors and subcontractors prequalified in the April 2022 application process to bid on certain District public works projects pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 20111.6.
Rationale:
Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 20111.6 (as enacted by Assembly Bills 1565 and 1581), general contractors and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing subcontractors (as defined) planning to bid on certain public projects must be prequalified prior to submitting bids for such projects. Specifically, the District must prequalify bidders on all public projects with an expenditure of one million dollars ($1,000,000) or more, and using funds received under the Leroy F. Greene School Facilities Act of 1998 or any funds from a future state school bond.
The District currently accepts prequalification applications on a quarterly basis and recently issued a notice inviting prequalification (RFQ2204) for the April application period (April 1, 2022, to April 11, 2022).
The attached list reflects the addition of contractors approved during the April 2022 application window.
Recommended Motion:
Ratify the attached list to include general contractors and subcontractors prequalified in the April 2022 application process to bid on certain District public works projects pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 20111.6.
Leigh Hansen, Director of Purchasing and Warehouse
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Disposition of Surplus/Obsolete Equipment.
Rationale:
Pursuant to California Education Code Section 17546(c), staff requests the Governing Board, by unanimous vote of those members present, find that the property listed below is of insufficient value to defray the costs of arranging a sale and thereby authorize the property to be donated to a charitable organization deemed appropriate by the Board, or disposed of in the local dump. All e-waste will be collected and certified to its proper disposal by an e-waste recycler. 1. Dryer (QTY 1, Rancho Pico Junior High School)
Recommended Motion:
Authorize staff to dispose of specified equipment pursuant to California Education Code Sections 17545(b) and 17546(c).
X.D.14. Santa Clarita Valley Special Education Local Plan Area (SELPA) Consultant Agreements 2022/2023
Speaker:
Tracy Peyton-Perry, SELPA Director
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Approval is requested for SCV SELPA Independent Consultant Agreements effective July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023.
Rationale:
The following independent consultants will provide services to all five districts in the SCV SELPA according to the needs of each local educational agency (LEA):
Dr. Sandy Keaton, Aud.
Dr. Albert J. Melargno, M.D.
Mr. John Lucas
Financial Impact:
Cost for three consultant contracts combined not to exceed $10,500.00 from SCV SELPA funds.
Recommended Motion:
Approve SCV SELPA Independent Consultant Agreements effective July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023.
X.E.1. Renewal of Consulting and Advocacy Agreement – School Facilities Services (Capitol Advisors Group, LLC)
Speaker:
Collyn Nielsen, Chief Administrative Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A consulting and advocacy renewal agreement with Capitol Advisors Group, LLC, for school facilities consulting and advocacy services for the 2022/23 fiscal year is presented for approval.
Rationale:
The District entered into an agreement with Capitol Advisors Group, LLC, on July 1, 2017, for services relating to school facilities consulting and advocacy. In addition to other services, Capitol Advisors Group, LLC, will provide necessary technical assistance to obtain state funding for school facilities projects.
Staff recommends renewal of the agreement for the period of July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023. Either party may terminate the agreement with thirty (30) days prior written notice.
Financial Impact:
Monthly fee of $3,000, plus necessary travel expenses (pre-approved by the District) to be paid from the General Fund (01.0).
Recommended Motion:
Approve the consulting and advocacy renewal agreement with Capitol Advisors Group, LLC, for school facilities consulting and advocacy services for the 2022/23 fiscal year.
X.E.3. Ratification of Contract for Districtwide Fire Alarm Testing (Fire Ace Inc.)
Speaker:
Collyn Nielsen, Chief Administrative Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Ratification of a contract for districtwide fire alarm testing is presented for approval.
Rationale:
Staff is requesting ratification of a districtwide fire alarm testing contract with Fire Ace Inc. Fire alarm testing must be performed each year to test proper operation. Testing must be completed by June 30, 2022. The scope of work includes testing districtwide fire alarms based on the current points list (device listing) and in accordance with NFPA 72, National Fire Alarm and Signaling Code, and will provide detailed information on the proper forms required by Los Angeles County Fire Prevention.
Financial Impact:
$70,500 plus costs of repairs, if required, from Maintenance and Operations (Fund 01.0).
Recommended Motion:
Ratify contract for districtwide fire alarm testing with Fire Ace Inc.
X.E.4. Ratification of Change Order No. 1 for Re-Flooring of Rooms 213 and 222 at La Mesa Junior High School (Genesis Floor Covering, Inc.)
Speaker:
Collyn Nielsen, Chief Administrative Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Ratification is requested for Change Order No. 1 from Genesis Floor Covering, Inc., for the demolition, preparation, and installation of new flooring in two classrooms at La Mesa Junior High School.
Rationale:
Staff is requesting approval for a change order ratification. While the vendor was pulling up the old floors in rooms 213 and 222 at La Mesa Junior High School, they discovered that they were epoxied down to the plywood underneath and it took them a bit longer than expected to complete the work. Also, the plywood was damaged in some places and had to be replaced, which was not an anticipated cost. This resulted in an increase of $5,040.64 to the final project amount, bringing the total to $24,900.00. The work was completed during the week of spring break – April 4 through April 8.
Financial Impact:
$5,040.64 from Maintenance and Operations (Fund 01.0).
Recommended Motion:
Ratify Change Order No. 1 from Genesis Floor Covering, Inc., for the demolition, preparation, and installation of new flooring in two classrooms at La Mesa Junior High School.
This Closed Session will be used as an extension of item II – First Closed Session, if needed.
XII.A. Public Comments for Second Closed Session Items
XII.B. Second Closed Session Items
XII.C. Return to Public Session
XII.D. Report of Second Closed Session Action
XIII. Adjournment
Disability Information:
In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the Superintendent’s Office (661.259.0033.x201). Notification 48 hours prior to the meeting will enable the District to make reasonable arrangements to ensure accessibility to this meeting.
