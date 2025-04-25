May 4: ‘May The Fourth Be With You’ at Monthly Sierra Hillbillies Dance

The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance Club invites you to the Sunday, May 4 “May The Fourth Be With You” themed Square and Round Dance, 2-5 p.m.

Gary and Susan McLaughlin will be Cuing Round Dances on Sunday, May 4 from 2-2:30 p.m. and between tips. Bob Jones will be the caller from 2:30-5 p.m. Jones will be calling SSD and Plus Tips.

Join the Sierra Hillbillies at Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The cost is $12 per person. Come dressed in a “Star Wars” theme or casual dress is always welcome.

The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance Club has supported American Folkdance in the Santa Clarita Valley for 57 years. Social square and roud dance is an exellent form of exercise, as well as a way to make new friends.

For more information, call (661) 262-9525, or email hillbillies.pres@gmail.com.

Visit us at www.sierrahillbillies.org, or on Facebook.

