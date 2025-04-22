May 4: SCV Class of 2025 Senior Baseball Photo Shoot

The William S Hart Pony Baseball Complex will be the site of a fun, nostalgic and free photo shoot on Sunday, May 4, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Local high school baseball players from the graduating class of 2025 are encouraged to attend in their high school home uniforms and pose for group photos.

Organizer Jeff Press (owner of Firehouse Subs in Creekside Place), whose son is a baseball player graduating from Castaic High School this year, noted that many of the baseball players from the high schools in the Santa Clarita Valley began their baseball lives playing at the Hart Complex, and he expects this to be a great way for them to reconnect with old friends and enjoy nostalgic camaraderie during a “feel-good event,” captured in great photos.

There will be photos taken of the full group in attendance and separate, smaller-group photos taken as players pose with their old youth baseball teammates and families.

Digital copies of the photos taken will be made available for free, hopefully within 10 days following the event.

So, local high school baseball players from the graduating class of 2025, come out in your high school home uniforms and bring your families and friends.

Check-in begins at 5:30 p.m. at the William S Hart Pony Baseball Complex (Colt Field) at 23780 Auto Center Ct., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

For more information call Jeff Press at (661) 755-0711.

