Today in
S.C.V. History
April 24
1962 - SCV residents vote to connect to State Water Project, creating Castaic Lake Water Agency (now part of SCV Water) [story]
Castaic Lake
May 4: Sombrero Marathon at Heritage Park
| Thursday, Apr 24, 2025
Sombrero

The Sombrero Marathon will be held Sunday, May 4 beginning at 7 a.m at Valencia Heritage Park, 24155 Newhall Ranch Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91354.

There will be a 5K, 10K, Half Marathon and Marathon.

Race start:

Marathon- 7 a.m.

Half Marathon- 7:15 a.m.

10k- 7:30 a.m.

5k- 7:45 a.m.

This event is our way of celebrating history of the Sombrero. The word “sombrero” comes from Spanish “sombra” which means “shade” or “ shadow.” Its origins can be found in Spain as far back as 17th century. The Sombrero is one of the largest and best hats for sun protection. Jarabe tapatío, often referred to as the Mexican hat dance, is the national dance of Mexico.

Start and Finish will be at Heritage Park along the Santa Clarita bike path. No auto traffic to worry about on this course. There will be post race street tacos.

USATF Certified course #CA23032TEB and a Boston Qualifier Marathon.

There is a “early start” option for the marathon runners that need a little more time to finish and still be part of all the fun at the post race party. “Early Start” is at 6 a.m. on race day; But give advance notice so that the bib number can be captured for the official timing stats. Not all of the water stations will be setup until about 6:30 a.m. You must know the course if you want to use the early option.

This is a walker friendly course, gently rolling hills, plenty of water stations and loads of fun. Generous seven hour time limit for the marathon so enjoy the scenery, all levels of fitness are welcome at the event.

This event is also good for middle of the pack and elite runners.

All Runners will receive:

Finisher medal.

Premium sublimated shirt.

Premium sublimated windbreaker.

Reusable tote bag.

Post race munchies.

Awards:

Top three overall male and female in each race will win a special award.

Top three each age group male and female, all race distances.

Parking is available at Valencia High School, 27801 Dickason Drive, Valencia CA 91355. Across the street from starting line.

For more information and to sign up visit, https://sombreromarathon.com/.
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
May 4: May the Fourth Be With You Paper Shredding Event

May 4: May the Fourth Be With You Paper Shredding Event
Thursday, Apr 24, 2025
Racquel Wilder Realty and Stress Free Mortgage will sponsor a free "May the Fourth Be With You" paper shredding community event, noon-3 p.m. Sunday, May 4 at the Congregation Beth Shalom parking lot.
May 9: Santa Clarita Celebrate Series Features Ireland

May 9: Santa Clarita Celebrate Series Features Ireland
Thursday, Apr 24, 2025
The Canyon Country Community Center will host "Celebrate," an events series that celebrates cultures, customs and culinary wonders on Friday, May 9, from 6-9 p.m. The May Celebrate event will feature the country of Ireland.
May 4: Sombrero Marathon at Heritage Park

May 4: Sombrero Marathon at Heritage Park
Thursday, Apr 24, 2025
The Sombrero Marathon will be held Sunday, May 4 beginning at 7 a.m at Valencia Heritage Park, 24155 Newhall Ranch Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91354.
April 21-26: 11 Productions Filming in SCV

April 21-26: 11 Productions Filming in SCV
Tuesday, Apr 22, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of 11 productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, April 21 to Saturday, April 26.
April 25: Canyon Country Library Edible Food Recovery Event

April 25: Canyon Country Library Edible Food Recovery Event
Monday, Apr 21, 2025
Businesses defined as food generators are invited to an Edible Food Recovery Networking event Friday, April 25, from 8:30-10 a.m. at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library, 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, 91351, CA.
