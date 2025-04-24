May 4: Sombrero Marathon at Heritage Park

The Sombrero Marathon will be held Sunday, May 4 beginning at 7 a.m at Valencia Heritage Park, 24155 Newhall Ranch Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91354.

There will be a 5K, 10K, Half Marathon and Marathon.

Race start:

Marathon- 7 a.m.

Half Marathon- 7:15 a.m.

10k- 7:30 a.m.

5k- 7:45 a.m.

This event is our way of celebrating history of the Sombrero. The word “sombrero” comes from Spanish “sombra” which means “shade” or “ shadow.” Its origins can be found in Spain as far back as 17th century. The Sombrero is one of the largest and best hats for sun protection. Jarabe tapatío, often referred to as the Mexican hat dance, is the national dance of Mexico.

Start and Finish will be at Heritage Park along the Santa Clarita bike path. No auto traffic to worry about on this course. There will be post race street tacos.

USATF Certified course #CA23032TEB and a Boston Qualifier Marathon.

There is a “early start” option for the marathon runners that need a little more time to finish and still be part of all the fun at the post race party. “Early Start” is at 6 a.m. on race day; But give advance notice so that the bib number can be captured for the official timing stats. Not all of the water stations will be setup until about 6:30 a.m. You must know the course if you want to use the early option.

This is a walker friendly course, gently rolling hills, plenty of water stations and loads of fun. Generous seven hour time limit for the marathon so enjoy the scenery, all levels of fitness are welcome at the event.

This event is also good for middle of the pack and elite runners.

All Runners will receive:

Finisher medal.

Premium sublimated shirt.

Premium sublimated windbreaker.

Reusable tote bag.

Post race munchies.

Awards:

Top three overall male and female in each race will win a special award.

Top three each age group male and female, all race distances.

Parking is available at Valencia High School, 27801 Dickason Drive, Valencia CA 91355. Across the street from starting line.

For more information and to sign up visit, https://sombreromarathon.com/.

