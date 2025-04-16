header image

April 16
1962 - Walt Disney donates bison herd to Hart Park
May 4: Support the Painted Turtle with Pickleball Tournament at the Griffin Club
| Wednesday, Apr 16, 2025
Water drop


The Painted Turtle is serving up a fun afternoon to support their operations with a pickleball tournament.

Join them on Sunday, May 4 from 2 to 5 p.m. for The Painted Turtle Pickleball Tournament at the historic Griffin Club.

Get ready for an afternoon of friendly competition, community, and incredible prizes; all in support of sending more kids to The Painted Turtle camp this summer.

Win prizes like:
-A Dodger MVP Experience for Four
-A luxurious stay at the Four Seasons Maui Resort
-Premium pickleball gear, including bags, rackets, and stylish outfits

Every player will receive an amazing swag bag, plus there’ll be plenty of delicious food and a fun, festive atmosphere all afternoon.

This is one celebration not to be missed, sign up, show up, and help make a difference in a child’s life while having an absolute blast on the court.

For more information or to register check out the event’s page.
