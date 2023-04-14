May 5: COC Canyon Country Garden Walk Event

The Science Talks Series at College of the Canyons will offer a Garden Walk on the COC Canyon Country campus on Friday, May 5 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The annual Spring Garden Walk at the Canyon Country campus is a free event and open to the public.

Professor Jeannie Chari will take participants on a guided tour of the unique plant and bird life at at COC’s beautiful Canyon Country campus.

Participants will meet in Parking Lot 3 near the flagpole to begin the tour.

This is a free event and open to the public.

COC Canyon Country Campus

17200 Sierra Highway,

Santa Clarita, CA 91351

For more information visit www.canyons.edu/canyoncountry/events/sciencetalks.php.

