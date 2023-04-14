May 5: COC Canyon Country Garden Walk Event

The Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center at College of the Canyons will host an in-person Open House event Tuesday, April 18, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., to provide community members and prospective students with information about the wide variety of degree and certificate programs offered by University Center partner institutions, including University of La Verne, University of Massachusetts Global, National University and CSU Dominguez Hills.
The public is invited to join California State University, Northridge officials on Monday, April 24, at 6 p.m., for the screening of “Hearts of Glass,” a documentary about a state-of-the-art hydroponic growing facility that provides lucrative jobs to people with disabilities.
Deciding where a family member should go and the type of care they should receive towards the end of their life involves a myriad of often heart-wrenching decisions that can have lasting emotional impact long after the person has died.
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Junior Chamber International for a very unique training event on Sunday, April 23. Have fun, learn crucial self-defense training and give back to domestic violence survivors. The class runs from 10 a.m. to noon and will cost $10 cash/check or $12 Venmo.
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation, along with the superintendents from the Newhall School District, as well as the Castaic, Saugus, Sulphur Springs and William S. Hart Union school districts, invite the community to help honor the 2022/2023 Teachers of the Year.
Southern California Gas Co. announced Wednesday that grant applications for the California Restaurant Foundation's (CRF) Restaurants Care Resilience Fund will open April 15 to May 7, making $5,000 grants available to 177 restaurants in SoCalGas' service area, with a total of 360 grants available statewide for qualifying independent restaurants.
Where are all the workers with the relevant job skills my company needs? Most have heard or experienced this sentiment for years now, and it was only exacerbated by the labor challenges from the pandemic.
Triumph Foundation, a nonprofit organization working to improve the lives of people living with disabilities, hosts the 10th Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival on Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30, at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex.
The Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts will be holding a free Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Recycling event for Santa Clarita residents Saturday, April 15, from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., at the south parking lot of College of the Canyons, Valencia campus.
With Earth Day around the corner and the U.S. having experienced $165 billion in damage from weather and climate disasters during 2022, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2023’s Greenest States, as well as expert commentary.
