May 5: Fabletics Opens New Store at Valencia Town Center

Uploaded: , Tuesday, May 3, 2022

By Press Release

Fabletics will open a new store at Westfield Valencia Town Center in Valencia on May 5. This opening marks the 15th Fabletics location in California.

As a digitally native company, Fabletics’s retail stores enhance the customer experience by providing the opportunity to touch, feel and engage with the brand, bringing its high-quality, high-value collections to life. Fabletics stores offer a range of size inclusive apparel including the brand’s iconic activewear, as well as newer categories including loungewear, sleep and swimwear. Fabletics retail stores will now also carry YITTY, the revolutionary new shapewear brand founded with activist and superstar Lizzo, that aims to champion body normativity and self-love.

The Fabletics store at Valencia Town Center encompasses 1,493 square feet, and features Fabletics’s newest retail concept. The store’s cool tones serve as a neutral canvas to showcase the brand’s seasonal prints and vibrant color stories. The use of refined metals, natural wood and herringbone tile floor add texture and character to the space. The lounge area is furnished with plush chairs, custom light fixtures, recharging stations and refreshments, offering a relaxing, full-service experience.

Integrating its digital roots, Fabletics stores are known for delivering a unique customer experience with the brand’s proprietary technology, seamlessly linking online and in-store activity for VIP members and store associates. Without leaving the fitting room, customers can use the store’s OmniShop feature to request a different size or color, check stock, and receive styling tips.

Touch screens with a simple style quiz are displayed throughout the stores to support customers when deciding which styles best suit their needs and preferences. iPod-based POS systems, powered by Omnisuite, allow Fabletics associates to help customers access Fabletics.com and member account profiles, retrieve the product saved in their online carts and arrange for free shipping directly to the customer’s doorstep. Customers can also receive their orders same day with “Buy Online, Pick Up in Store” offered in each location.

Fabletics will celebrate its soft opening at Westfield Valencia Town Center beginning on Thursday, May 5, beginning at 11 a.m. The official grand opening of the Valencia store is on May 21. The first 100 customers that make a purchase that day will receive a free pair of women’s leggings or men’s shorts and all customers will be able to shop the store at 50% off.

The Valencia Town Center Fabletics store is located next to Macy’s and is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Fabletics was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in El Segundo.

