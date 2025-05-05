May 6-8: Small Business Week Workshops

The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons is presenting several webinar workshops May 6-8, hosted by PCR Business Finance.

Among other workshops will be “Ready, Set, Launch: Kickstart Your Business.” This training is designed to give you an overview of the aspects to consider prior to starting a new business. This may sound complicated, but at the end of the course, you will have all the knowledge and our support to make it happen.

This workshop will be presented on Wednesday, May 7 from 4-5:30 p.m.

To register visit https://lasbdcnet.ecenterdirect.com/events/28098.

For information on the other webinar workshops this week (and beyond) visit https://lasbdcnet.ecenterdirect.com/events?reset=1.

