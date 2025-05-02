May 6 and 7: County Board of Supervisors Regular and Budget Meetings

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear input on a number of topics during its regular meeting on Tuesday, May 6, beginning at 9:30 a.m. in Board Hearing Room 381B, Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration, 500 W. Temple St., Los Angeles, CA 90012. The board will also conduct a public budget meeting on Wednesday, May 7, also at 9:30 a.m. in the same location.

Among other business during the regular meeting, the board will hear reports on Continuum of Care for Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Beds, and on the County’s Implementation of the People Experiencing Homelessness Missions.

For the full May 6 agenda visit May 6 Agenda.

The meeting will be livestreamed here.

Please note: Depending on your internet connection speed, it may take a few minutes for the broadcast to display.

To listen to live board meetings by phone, call (877) 873-8017. Access Code: 111111 (English), 222222 (Español).

Tuesday Board Meetings are televised on KLCS-TV the following Wednesday at 11 p.m. on UHF channel 58 or as shown on your local TV channel line-up.

For the May 7 budget meeting agenda, visit Budget Agenda.

If you wish to address the board, visit Address Board.

You can submit comments at Comments.

Learn more on how to participate at Participate.

