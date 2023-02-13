May 6: Relay for Life SCV Celebrating 25 Years

This year’s Relay For Life of Santa Clarita, taking place on Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., at Central Park, celebrates its 25th year in Santa Clarita with the carnival/circus theme “Cirque du Cure.” The entire community is welcome to attend this free and family-friendly event featuring live entertainment, games, vendors, raffle drawings, food trucks, education and awareness, and loads of fun!
Live entertainment throughout the day includes Saugus High Choir, assorted bands and singers, and a performance from Olive Branch Theatricals. The kids will enjoy special “Cirque du Cure” activities, and a variety of international food trucks will be on hand to satisfy every taste.
Opening ceremonies begin at 9 a.m., followed by a special first lap that honors survivors and caregivers as they walk the track to the cheers of the community. At 7:30 p.m., the inspirational Luminaria lap takes place. Participants carry lights and walk the track amid decorated illuminated bags, each dedicated to a honoring a survivor or memorializing a lost loved one. The Luminaria Ceremony proves to be one of the most moving and inspirational parts of Relay For Life.
The American Cancer Society is on a mission to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer. Over the past 24 years, the Santa Clarita Valley has raised over $8 million to support cancer research, and services for local patients and their families, including free rides to cancer patients’ treatment appointments, places to stay when treatment is delivered far from home, a 24/7 live chat service and much more.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will spotlight Lynn Fearman on Monday, March 20, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The free oil painting art demo will be at The MAIN Theatre in Old Town Newhall, 24266 Main St., Newhall 91321.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will take place Wednesday, Feb. 15, beginning with a closed session at 6:15 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Feb. 14, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
The National Association of Counties launched Monday a new Commission on Mental Health and Wellbeing that will develop policy and programmatic recommendations at the federal level to address systemic issues contributing to the mental health crisis affecting communities and individuals of all ages across the nation.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday two additional deaths and 63 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 45 additional deaths and 1,171 new cases countywide.
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. to discuss accepting the donation of the former YMCA building at Valencia Summit for expansion of the city’s Primetime Preschool program, Contract Classes, Aquatics Programs and Camp Clarita.
With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, what better way to show your love for that special someone than saying “I do”? The city of Santa Clarita’s City Hall Ceremonies program has married over 330 loving couples since its inception in 2020.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley on Monday, Feb. 13, due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
