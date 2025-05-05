May 6: SUSD to Hear Update from Behavior Council

The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, May 6 beginning at 6:30 p.m.

This is an open session, which follows a closed session that begins at 5:30 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the

Saugus Union School District Education Center

, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The board will hear an update presented from the SUSD Behavior Council. Members of the Behavior Council, Samantha Macaluso, School Social Worker North Park Elementary , Christine Lowery, TK Teacher – Highlands Elementary and Marissa Hapip, BCBA Mountainview Elementary, will provide an update on the events/activities of the most recent meeting on April 15, 2025. This meeting involved training from Conscious Discipline.

It is a behavior approach that centers on understanding brain science and its connections to the self-regulation of the teacher and their students throughout the day.

At the end of the session, the Behavior Council took a poll to determine if this philosophy and process would be helpful in SUSD’s structure for addressing all student behaviors and discipline.

The Behavior Council poll indicated that 100% of the participants in the workshop desire that we provide additional training to staff so SUSD can incorporate this learning into the district-wide behavior/discipline framework.

The board meeting will be held in person and via Zoom Webinar. To connect by computer, visit https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/86731317254.

Webinar 867 3131 7254

To dial by phone:

+1 669 900 9128 or +1 669 444 9171

To view the full agenda online, visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030440&MID=38663.

