May 7-15: Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library Spring Bag Sale

The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library are hosting a Spring Bag Sale event at the Valencia, Canyon Country and Newhall branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library, during normal operating hours from Saturday, May 7 to Sunday, May 15.

Fill a book bag with any item in the bookstore including books, DVDs and CDs. All for only $7.

All proceeds from the bag sale exclusively support the programming of the Santa Clarita Public Library. Shoppers are welcome to save even more by bringing a Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library book bag from a previous sale for an additional $1 discount.

We invite you to “spring clean” bookshelves and closets and drop off books for donation at any of the three Santa Clarity Public Library locations.

Make settling in with a new book part of your family summer. According to the American Library Association, research shows that sustained encouragement of family reading creates lifelong learners. Stock up at the sale to prevent the “summer slide.”

For more information visit Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library.



Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library

18601 Soledad Canyon Road

Canyon Country, CA 91351



Old Town Newhall Library

24500 Main St.

Newhall, CA 91321



Valencia Library

23743 W. Valencia Blvd.

Valencia, CA 91355





