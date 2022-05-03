May 7-15: Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library Spring Bag Sale

The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library are hosting a Spring Bag Sale event at the Valencia, Canyon Country and Newhall branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library, during normal operating hours from Saturday, May 7 to Sunday, May 15.
Fill a book bag with any item in the bookstore including books, DVDs and CDs. All for only $7.
All proceeds from the bag sale exclusively support the programming of the Santa Clarita Public Library. Shoppers are welcome to save even more by bringing a Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library book bag from a previous sale for an additional $1 discount.
We invite you to “spring clean” bookshelves and closets and drop off books for donation at any of the three Santa Clarity Public Library locations.
Make settling in with a new book part of your family summer. According to the American Library Association, research shows that sustained encouragement of family reading creates lifelong learners. Stock up at the sale to prevent the “summer slide.”
The Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award was created by Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley in honor of SCV resident, volunteer and philanthropist Cheri Fleming and her mission to give back to her community and empower others. Nominations are currently being sought. The nomination deadline is May 13.
Volunteers are sought to help clean up and help in the reconstruction of the Dagger Flat Trail near Bear Divide in Sand Canyon. No experience required. A work party is scheduled for Wednesday, May 11, at 8 a.m.
College of the Canyons claimed two individual Western State Conference Championships on April 22 as Matthew Ballentine took the top spot in the javelin and Layne Buck won the long jump during the Western State Track & Field Prelims at Cougar Stadium.
Did you know that there are dozens of public art spaces in Santa Clarita and eight city galleries? The next time you visit your local library, community center, the Westfield Valencia Town Center, the MAIN or City Hall, make sure you check out the art on display.
Princess Cruises, headquartered in Santa Clarita, announced that in an imaginative ceremony held April 29 at the Port of Los Angeles the Discovery Princess was officially named by the ship's godparents fashion designer Randy Fenoli, chef Alex Guarnaschelli, special effects designer and fabricator Adam Savage and real estate broker and flipper extraordinaire Page Turner.
The city of Santa Clarita will soon begin construction work on the annual Road Rehab project, which uses slurry seal and overlay road treatment to improve City roadways and address maintenance concerns before they develop into larger issues.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, May 4, beginning with a closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
As the third-largest city in Los Angeles County, I find it admirable that we, in Santa Clarita, continue to prioritize the importance of open space, nature and parks. These outdoor spaces are amazing for our health as noted in our One Story Once City book – "The Nature Fix."
SACRAMENTO – If you still need a REAL ID, you have one year before the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will require federally accepted identification, like a REAL ID or valid passport, to board a flight within the United States or visit secure federal facilities and military bases.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 13 additional deaths and 2,728 new cases Saturday, 1,824 new cases Sunday and 1,368 new positive cases Monday, with 160 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the Santa Monica Pier and Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters.
