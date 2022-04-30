header image

2002 - LASD Deputy David March, Canyon grad & Saugus resident, murdered during traffic stop [story]
Deputy David March
May 7-8: CTG Holds Open Auditions for Musical ‘Oliver!’
| Friday, Apr 29, 2022
CTG oliver

The Canyon Theatre Guild will hold open auditions Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8 for performers of all ages for the upcoming show, Lionel Bart’s “Oliver!”

Auditions will be held at the Canyon Theatre Guild, 24242 Main St., in Old Town Newhall, in the White Building Studio.

On Saturday children’s auditions will be held 10 a.m. to noon and adult auditions 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

On Sunday children’s auditions will be held 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and adult auditions 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Come prepared to sing 16 bars (around 1 minute) of a Broadway Style song. Bring accompaniment, no acapella. Bluetooth/Aux/Dongle will be available. Be prepared for a possible cold read from the script. All races/ethnicities are encouraged to apply.

“Oliver!” will open on the CTG stage July 23 and play dates through August.

The production will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first-ever performance of “Oliver!” on stage in the Santa Clarita Valley which was performed by Hart High school in 1972.

The streets of Victorian England come to life as Oliver, a malnourished orphan in a workhouse, becomes the neglected apprentice of an undertaker. Oliver escapes to London and finds acceptance amongst a group of petty thieves and pickpockets led by the elderly Fagin. When Oliver is captured for a theft that he did not commit, the benevolent victim, Mr. Brownlow takes him in. Fearing the safety of his hideout, Fagin employs the sinister Bill Sikes and the sympathetic Nancy to kidnap him back, threatening Oliver’s chances of discovering the true love of a family.

For more information visit CTG Audtions or contact Director Eduardo Arteaga at (705) 960-5298 or email edartemoreno@gmail.com.
