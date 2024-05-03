May 7: City Council Conducts Budget Study Session

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a study session on Tuesday, May 7 at 5 p.m. The council will meet at City Hall, Carl Boyer Room, 23920 Valencia Blvd., First Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Study Sessions are for the purpose of allowing the City Council, Commissioners and staff to informally discuss and better understand major issues currently before the city. Pursuant to GC54954.3 members of the public may directly address the legislative body concerning any item that has been described in the notice for the meeting. Following the presentation of the item the Mayor will inquire if any member of the public wishes to address the Council/Commissions on the item listed.

Speakers will be given one minute (with double the time allotted to non-English speakers using a translator) to address the Council/Commissions on the item listed. Council/Commissions will not be taking comment on any other matter at this time.

The study session will include City Council; Planning Commission; Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission; and Arts Commission who will receive the presentation on the proposed Fiscal Year 2024-25 budget for review and discussion.

Each year the city goes through a budget process to develop the annual budget. This process takes approximately six months, typically beginning in January and culminating in June, with the adoption of a balanced annual budget. The budget process involves the members of the

city council, the commissions, all city departments and the community.

The meeting agenda is available in full below

City Council

Study Session



City Hall, Carl Boyer Room 23920 Valencia Blvd., 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355 Downloads:

Agenda Agenda Packet Joint Meeting with Planning Commission Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission Arts Commission CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL Roll Call FLAG SALUTE PUBLIC PARTICIPATION ITEM 1 FISCAL YEAR 2024-2025 BUDGET Memo – Fiscal Year 2024-25 Budget ADJOURN

RECOMMENDED ACTION:

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...