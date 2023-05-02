header image

May 2
1884 - McCoy & Everette Pyle discover important Tataviam Indian artifacts in Bowers Cave (Val Verde) [story]
Bowers Cave artifacts
May 7: CTG Hosts Encore Performance of ‘Newsies’
| Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Due to popular demand the Canyon Theatre Guild will offer a final encore performance of “Disney’s Newsies, the Broadway Musical” on Sunday, May 7 at 2 p.m. at the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall, 24242 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.

After its Santa Clarita debut earlier in March, “Newsies” has had an overwhelmingly positive response from audiences of all ages, said CTG officials.

Set in 1899 New York City, “Newsies” is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of young “newsies.” When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what’s right.

Based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story, “Newsies” features the now classic songs “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day” and “Santa Fe”.

Tickets for the general public are available now. Not recommended for very young children. Adults are $23, juniors and seniors are $19.

To reserve tickets call (661) 799-2702 or visit canyontheatre.org/newsies.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. County Celebrates Mental Health Awareness Month
In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health launched its Take Action for Mental Health L.A. County campaign this week. Take Action for Mental Health L.A. County focuses on helping County residents support their own mental health and the mental health of people they care about.
L.A. County Celebrates Mental Health Awareness Month
Spring Bag Sale at Santa Clarita Public Library
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library are having a Bag Sale from Saturday, May 6 through Sunday, May 14. Visit any of the library branches, buy a book bag for just $7 and fill it with a variety of items available from the bookstore.
Spring Bag Sale at Santa Clarita Public Library
Santa Clarita Homeless Shelter in Need of Meals
Are you able to help this month? The Bridge to Home shelter is in need of meals to be donated in May. The shelter currently has 60 clients who receive three meals a day all year long.
Santa Clarita Homeless Shelter in Need of Meals
May 18: Homeless Connect Day at Newhall Community Center
Homeless Connect Day will be held Thursday, May 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St., Newhall, CA 91321. This is a one-day special event that brings over 45 agencies and organizations together to provide free one stop services to families and individuals experiencing homelessness.
May 18: Homeless Connect Day at Newhall Community Center
May 7: CTG Hosts Encore Performance of ‘Newsies’
Due to popular demand the Canyon Theatre Guild will offer a final encore performance of "Disney’s Newsies, the Broadway Musical" on Sunday, May 7 at 2 p.m. at the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall, 24242 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
May 7: CTG Hosts Encore Performance of ‘Newsies’
April 30-May 6: National Small Business Week
This National Small Business Week April 39-May 6 and all year round, the city of Santa Clarita recognizes our many small businesses as a vital component of our local economy and community.
April 30-May 6: National Small Business Week
Cougars Track Close Out Conference Championships
College of the Canyons Track & Field closed out the regular season on day two of the Western State Conference Prelims and Championships hosted by Moorpark College on Friday, April 28 with the Cougars able to qualify for the Southern California Regional Championships with 13 spots in 11 events.
Cougars Track Close Out Conference Championships
May 4: May the Fourth Be With You
Calling all teens and tweens! Join the Santa Clarita Library on May the Fourth, May 4, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Branch, 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351, for a special "Star Wars" celebration event.
May 4: May the Fourth Be With You
CSUN Marks 2023 Commencement With Series of Celebrations
Thousands will be cheering later this month as more than 11,000 graduating students cross the stage in front of California State University, Northridge’s iconic University Library as CSUN celebrates its 2023 commencement.
CSUN Marks 2023 Commencement With Series of Celebrations
Ken Striplin | Find Out What is New in Old Town Newhall
What’s your favorite thing to do in Old Town Newhall? For some, it might be stopping by the library to choose a new book to explore or take part in an engaging story time. Others might be into film or theater, and want to catch a show at the Laemmle Newhall, The MAIN, Canyon Theatre Guild or the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts.
Ken Striplin | Find Out What is New in Old Town Newhall
Today in SCV History (May 2)
1884 - McCoy & Everette Pyle discover important Tataviam Indian artifacts in Bowers Cave (Val Verde) [story]
Bowers Cave artifacts
SCV-Based Artist Releases New Music Video for Film ‘Easy’
Lift-Off’s Filmmaker Sessions Online Film Festival is proud to present "Easy," a heartwarming film about love and life’s complexities
SCV-Based Artist Releases New Music Video for Film ‘Easy’
May 13: ‘Hit the Trail’ Community Bike Ride
Get on two wheels and explore the city of Santa Clarita’s extensive bike trail system during the 2023 “Hit the Trail” Community Bike Ride on Saturday, May 13, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
May 13: ‘Hit the Trail’ Community Bike Ride
Mission Valley Bank Releases 1Q 2023 Results
Mission Valley Bancorp announced Monday net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $1.7 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, compared to net income of $1.3 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022.
Mission Valley Bank Releases 1Q 2023 Results
The Center at Needham Ranch Fully Leased
A joint venture between Trammell Crow Company, a global real estate developer and leading real estate investment manager Clarion Partners, announced that its award-winning 1.7-million-square-foot industrial park in Santa Clarita.
The Center at Needham Ranch Fully Leased
May 6: SCV Water’s Gardening Class Highlights Irrigation Systems
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will host a free virtual gardening workshop on Saturday, May 6, at 9 a.m.
May 6: SCV Water’s Gardening Class Highlights Irrigation Systems
City Announces Concerts in the Park 2023 Lineup
The city of Santa Clarita’s popular Concerts in the Park series, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, returns with free, live entertainment on Saturdays this summer!
City Announces Concerts in the Park 2023 Lineup
COC Summer Sessions Registration Underway
College of the Canyons will offer four summer sessions running from June 5 through Aug. 19, giving students a variety of options in both class format and scheduling designed to help them achieve their educational goals, from launching a new career to transferring to a four-year university.
COC Summer Sessions Registration Underway
Mayor’s Monthly Message | Get Ready for Bike Month
Pump up your tires and dust off your helmet – May is National Bike Month and it is time to explore Santa Clarita on two wheels.
Mayor’s Monthly Message | Get Ready for Bike Month
LACoFD Holds Aerial Firefighting Training Near Castaic Lake
In preparation for the 2023 wildfire season, Coulson Aviation completed a fleet wide training exercise on Saturday, April 29, in the Angeles National Forest above Santa Clarita, seven miles northeast of Castaic Lake.
LACoFD Holds Aerial Firefighting Training Near Castaic Lake
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Eight Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the eight productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 1 – Sunday, May 7.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Eight Productions
Hart District Music Education Expert Awarded All-State Recognition
William S. Hart Union High School District music educator, Peggi Stoffel, was recently recognized at the state level as this year’s “Middle School Music Educator Specialist” by the California Music Educators Association at the 2023 California All State Music Education Conference
Hart District Music Education Expert Awarded All-State Recognition
May 21: Barbara Schultz to Discuss Aviation History at Rancho Camulos
Explore the exploits of Pancho Barnes and other pioneer women aviators in Southern California with author, aviator and aviation historian, Barbara Schultz at the Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark Museum Sunday, May 21, at 4 p.m.
May 21: Barbara Schultz to Discuss Aviation History at Rancho Camulos
Ocean Water Rain Advisory Extended for All L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after the recent rainfall.
Ocean Water Rain Advisory Extended for All L.A. County Beaches
