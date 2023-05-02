May 7: CTG Hosts Encore Performance of ‘Newsies’

Due to popular demand the Canyon Theatre Guild will offer a final encore performance of “Disney’s Newsies, the Broadway Musical” on Sunday, May 7 at 2 p.m. at the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall, 24242 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.

After its Santa Clarita debut earlier in March, “Newsies” has had an overwhelmingly positive response from audiences of all ages, said CTG officials.

Set in 1899 New York City, “Newsies” is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of young “newsies.” When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what’s right.

Based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story, “Newsies” features the now classic songs “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day” and “Santa Fe”.

Tickets for the general public are available now. Not recommended for very young children. Adults are $23, juniors and seniors are $19.

To reserve tickets call (661) 799-2702 or visit canyontheatre.org/newsies.

