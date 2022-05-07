May 7: Gifts for Guns No Questions Asked

Helping end gun violence one step at a time, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, Supervisor Janice Hahn and Los Angeles County Deputies will be handing out gift cards in exchange for functioning and non-functioning firearms on Saturday, May 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. No questions will be asked.
Trade in any gun and receive gift cards.
Non-functioning firearms: $50
Function pistols, rifles and shotguns: $150
Functioning ghost guns: $200
Functioning assault weapons: $300
Gift cards include: Amazon, North Gate Gonzalez, Superior and Food4Less.
You must bring the firearms in the trunk of your vehicle. Pedestrian walk ups will not be accepted. All weapons will be destroyed. Obey instructions given by deputies on scene.
The event will be held at the L.A. Metro Park and Ride, 11508 Long Beach Blvd., Lynwood, CA 90262
Event will end early if all gift cards have been distributed.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed six new deaths throughout L.A. County, 3,270 new cases countywide, with 114 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,991, county case totals to 2,888,408 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 74,321, with 470 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
The Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade is back! After a 2-year hiatus, the parade returns to Old Town Newhall on Monday, July 4, to celebrate the front-line personnel – from healthcare workers to first responders, schoolteachers to restaurateurs and more – who kept our community safe and sane during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Pacific Coast Regional Small Business Development Center offers a free Restaurant Academy webinar: Cottage Food Ready Five Steps to Launching a Food Business at Home on Thursday, May 12 at 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Ten artists have been awarded the 2022 Herb Alpert Award in the Arts. On Tuesday, May 3, the Herb Alpert Foundation announced the recipients of the 2022 Herb Alpert Award in the Arts. Administered by California Institute of the Arts since 1994, the awards this year recognize 10 mid-career, risk-taking artists who challenge and transform art, society and their own disciplines.
The Monday, May 16 general meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association features Christina Ramos demonstrating still life painting with acrylics. Come meet the artist at The MAIN Theatre, 2466 Main St., Newhall at 6:30 p.m.
The Master's University Track & Field capped off a strong Golden State Athletic Conference Championships by winning seven more events on April 29 and placing second in both the men's and women's competitions, the highest finishes in program history.
The Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus reported May 6 that more than $3,000 has been raised to benefit the center. The Little Ms. Rodericks Baby Shower fundraiser was held after the March 25 birth of a female born to Astrics, a Northern White Cheeked Gibbon.
California Institute of the Arts Character Animation Producers’ Show, presented by the School of Film/Video, returned in-person on May 4 for the first time in three years at the David Geffen Theater at Academy Museum in Los Angeles. The screening featured a selection of 27 student films juried by the Character Animation faculty.
Get your tickets for a rollicking show, Nancy Who? The Girl Detective Without A Clue!, the parody play of everyone’s favorite teen detective, on stage for three weekends at The Main Theater in Newhall, from May 13 - May 29.
College of the Canyons freshman Brandon Whiting tossed seven strong innings and the Cougar lineup collected 16 hits — including a three-run home run from Mikey Kane — to overcome visiting Cerro Coso College 11-4 in the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Regional Playoffs Play-In Round on May 4 at Cougar Field.
The second annual Cars Under the Stars car show to benefit the WiSH Education Foundation will be held Saturday, July 23, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Westfield Valencia Town Center, Sears Parking Lot.
West Ranch High School Winter Percussion under Stephen Hufford, director of Instrumental Music and director Julio Diaz, competed April 16 at the Southern California Percussion Alliance Championships, which was held at Toyota Arena in Ontario.
