May 7: Hart Board Holds Public Hearing on Employee Union Initial Proposal

The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, May 7, in public session at 7 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the William S. Hart Union School District Administrative Center, 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

This will be an in-person meeting. The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube at https://youtube.com/live/dsLI3cgHdWY.

Speaker cards will be accepted beginning at 6:30 p.m. and will be time-stamped in the order they are received.

This meeting will include public hearings for items IX-C and IX-D on the agenda which are public hearings on the California School Employee Association Chapter 349’s initial proposal for negotiations with the William S. Hart Union High School District for the 2025/26 school year and is presented for a public hearing and acknowledgment.

The full agenda for the meeting is available at https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030502&MID=38454.

