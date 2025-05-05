May 7: Hart Board Holds Public Hearing on Employee Union Initial Proposal

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for the May Business After Hours Mixer on Wednesday, May 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Henry Rodriguez State Farm at 27141 Hidaway Ave., # 207, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has launched 51 Community Health Stations to provide residents with free lifesaving overdose prevention and public health supplies.
|
Sprouts Farmers Market, recently named Progressive Grocer’s Retailer of the Year, will open a new store in Canyon County on Friday, May 9.
|
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person, Lance Chavez.
|
College of the Canyons will host the second annual Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 10 at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center to promote the joy and power of reading and celebrate local authors.
|
Super Jazz at the Ranch, a daylong jazz festival hosted by West Ranch High School, is happening Saturday, May 17, starting at 9 a.m. Music will fill the air as performers from throughout the region showcase their talents.
|
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons is presenting several webinar workshops May 6-8, hosted by PCR Business Finance.
|
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, May 6 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
|
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, May 7, in public session at 7 p.m.
|
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger has introduced a motion to address emergency preparedness and response shortcomings experienced by residents of the Mirador Apartments in Altadena during the January 2025 Eaton Fire.
|
Josh Rivas and Jackie Hartmann were named the 2025 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year during a dinner gala held Friday, May 2, at the Hyatt Regency Valencia. The gala also paid tribute to all of the 33 nominees.
|
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of six productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 5 to Saturday, May 10.
|
College of the Canyons track competed at the 3C2A Southern California Regional Prelims on Saturday, May 3, with a combined eight Cougars student-athletes qualifying to continue at next weekend's regional championship finals meet.
|
College of the Canyons women's tennis concluded its season at the 3C2A Singles & Doubles Championships, with Estrella Segura, Baylee Renfro, Frankie Spadoni and Nadia Godoy-Ortega all earning competing at the annual championship event.
|
The Master's University men's volleyball defeated the St. Xavier (IL) Cougars in four sets Saturday, May 3 to win the NAIA Men's Volleyball National Championship in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Not only that, but the team was undefeated during the entire season.
|
1828
- Soledad Canyon settler John Lang born in Herkimer County, N.Y. [story
]
|
1903
- President Teddy Roosevelt visits Gov. Henry Gage at Acton Hotel [story
]
|
1842
- California's first mining district established in SCV; Ygnacio del Valle, chairman [story
]
|
The city of Santa Clarita’s hometown-favorite Concerts in the Park series, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, makes its highly anticipated return to Central Park for its 35th summer of live music.
|
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear input on a number of topics during its regular meeting on Tuesday, May 6, beginning at 9:30 a.m. in Board Hearing Room 381B, Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration, 500 W. Temple St., Los Angeles, CA 90012. The board will also conduct a public budget meeting on Wednesday, May 7, also at 9:30 a.m. in the same location.
|
Eclipse Theatre L.A. will present its latest production, "The Show Must Go On!", an original comedy by Nancy Lantis, at The MAIN (24266 Main Street, Newhall) Friday, May 9 through Sunday, May 18.
|
College of the Canyons swim and dive head coach Sean Kakumu has announced his departure from the program following a run of 12 seasons on the deck for the Cougars.
|
The city of Santa Clarita has announced its latest art exhibition, “Angel Art,” by Krishna Thangavelu, is on view at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall now through Monday, July 21.
|
Alexander Weatherman, a senior at West Ranch High School, has earned the President's Volunteer Service Award Lifetime Achievement Award.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.