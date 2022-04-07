May 7-June 11: Docent Training at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area

Uploaded: , Thursday, Apr 7, 2022

By Press Release

Volunteer docent naturalist training will be held at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area and Nature Center on Saturdays, May 7 to June 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Learn more about the history, geology, plants and wildlife of Basquez Rocks while becoming a member of a team of volunteer docent naturalists.

Vasquez Rocks Natural Area features 932 acres of spectacular rock formations and a seasonal stream. The rocks’ history began in prehistoric times when the sandstone rocks were uplifted at a picturesque angle, showing their jagged red features.

In 1874 Tiburcio Vasquez, one of California’s most notorious bandits, used these rocks to elude capture by law enforcement. His name has since been associated with this geologic feature. The park is a popular hiking, picnicking and equestrian area and has been used in many hit movies, television shows and commercials.

For more information call (661) 268-0840 or email sbrewer@parks.lacounty.gov

Vasquez Rocks Natural Area and Nature Center is located at 10700 Escondido Canyon Road, Agua Dulce, CA 91390

